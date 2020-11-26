Terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Dhaka and other places

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai was ravaged by fire, gunshots and grenade explosions during the 2008 terrorist attacks.





We know the Mumbai attack had been happened on 26th November 2008. We also know terrorist attacks are being carried out in the sub-continent as well as across the world. The attack in Mumbai and other places of India was done to weaken democratic India. The terrorist attack on 21 August 2004 in Dhaka has been done to destroy the democratic force of Bangladesh. These forces are still active. Let us describe the attack in Mumbai.







Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 166 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.





They traveled from Karachi, Pakistan, to Mumbai via boat. Along the way, they hijacked a fishing trawler and killed four crew members, throwing their bodies overboard. They also slit the captain's throat. The terrorists docked at the Mumbai waterfront near the Gateway of India monument. They hijacked cars, including a police van, and split into at least three groups to carry out the attacks, according to police. The attackers used automatic weapons and grenades.





The 2008 Mumbai attacks (also referred to as 26/11) were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist Islamist terrorist organization based in Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. The hotel was attacked on 26 November 2008, during which material damage occurred, including the destruction of the hotel's roof in the hours following. Hostages were taken during the attacks, and at least 166 people were killed, including many foreigners.





For hours, as terrorists took hostages and killed indiscriminately across Mumbai, the chef and other staff at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel did everything they could to keep others safe. ... Gunmen seized the hotel with hundreds of people trapped inside, firing and hurling grenades at random. For two nights and three days, the Taj was under siege, held by men with automatic weapons who took some people hostage, killed others and set fire to the famous dome of the hotel. The siege of the Taj quickly became an international story.





The Taj Mumbai's burning domes and spires, which stayed ablaze for two days and three nights, will forever symbolize the tragic events of 26/11. During the onslaught on the Taj Mumbai, 31 people died and 28 were hurt, but the hotel received only praise the day after. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.







US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visited the memorial for the November 26, 2008 terror attack victims at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel in Mumbai. The number 166 has become synonymous with 26/11 as that many people were killed in the attacks. Some were guests at the heritage hotel, most of them foreigners on return visits to India, were familiar with the hotel staff. Most remain, faceless victims, as terrorists went from door to door, shooting at sight.





India has been attacked several times in the decade that followed the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, reminding the government and the general public that the threat of terrorism is persistent.





The Mumbai terror attack was executed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group based in Pakistan. The LeT was founded in 1987 with the express aim of helping the Mujahideen in Afghanistan and liberating Kashmir from India. JeM also has been established to fulfill the same target. The attack was planned well in advance and a Pakistani American David Headley was employed to gather critical information about Mumbai - which was later confirmed by Headley's confession in the Chicago case. It has now been revealed that Headley had played a central role in preparing the operation. He visited India many times to scout out targets. Based on the connections we have found in the report, the Headley confession is an authentic source of information as to how the plan was conceptualized by both serving and retired officials of Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) along with the leaders and commandoes of the LeT, Hafiz Saeed (LeT chief), Lakhvi, Sajid Majeedid and Waasi.





It is reported that 10 militants carried out the Mumbai terror attack. Each member of the team was given rigorous training. They entered Mumbai clandestinely using a stolen boat, traveling all the way from Karachi by sea. They were equipped with sophisticated weapons and navigation equipment like Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and satellite phones. After reaching the territorial waters of Mumbai, they divided themselves into five groups and captured the high profile five stars Taj Mahal Hotel, on the Gateway of India, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, Café Leopold, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and the Nariman (Chabad) house Jewish community center.







Ismail Khan was the leader of the group. During the period of the attack, the terrorists were in constant touch with their handlers in Pakistan. The Indian intelligence agencies were able to intercept their conversations on mobile and satellite phones as the attacks were in progress. It turns out that the mastermind of the attack, LeT commander Lakhvi, was in Pakistan. During the entire operation lasting over 60 hours, the attackers were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan. Lakhvi and others are being tried in Pakistani courts due to international pressure.





Let us now describe the attack on 21 August 2004 in Dhaka. In the broad daylight of August 21, 2004, Islamist militants launched a heinous grenade attack on a rally of the then opposition Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. The attack was carried out according to a meticulously designed plan hatched by some high-ranking persons of the then BNP-led government who allegedly conspired to annihilate their political rivals, including their prime target AL President Sheikh Hasina.





The plot failed as Sheikh Hasina survived the attack narrowly because some of her party leaders protected her by forming a human shield around her. However, 24 people were killed, including AL Women Affairs Secretary Ivy Rahman, wife of former president Zillur Rahman and over 400 were injured in the grisly attack.





A shower of grenades followed in the next one and a half minutes, with a total of 13 explosions that ripped through the rally premises. Top AL leaders including Abdur Razzak, Suranjit Sen Gupta, Ivy Rahman, Zafarullah, Rahmatullah and others were caught in the midst of fleeing supporters as the area reverberated with explosions.





Ivy Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, received grievous injuries in the grenade attack. She lost both her legs in the explosion and succumbed to her injuries later on August 24.





The attack also left 23 other AL leaders and activists killed in the blasts, including AL's Dhaka Metropolitan unit advisor Rafiqul Islam, who was much loved by all as everyone's favorite Ada Chacha. Sheikh Hasina's security staff chief Lance Corporal (retd) Mahbubur Rashid also died from bullet injuries while trying to save the AL president.





AL Presidium Members Amir Hossain Amu, Abdur Razzak, Suranjit Sengupta, Kazi Zafarullah, Mohammad Nasim, Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Sahara Khatun, the then Dhaka City Mayor Mohammad Hanif, Hasina's security personnel Salim and Nazrul Islam Babu were also seriously wounded in the attack, among others.





Two more live grenades were later found lying amid strewn shoes and clothes opposite the AL office at Bangabandhu Avenue. Sheikh Hasina issued statements against the then BNP-led four-party coalition government for the bomb and gun attacks that she had narrowly escaped and demanded its immediate resignation. It may be remembered Bangabandhu along with others had been killed in 1975; later on, four national leaders had been killed in jail, to destroy the values of the great liberation war. We know after defeat in 1971 Pakistan said they would do bleeding. It may be remembered that General Yahya Khan in his speech on 30th March 1971 said, "Mujib will not go unpunished."





A special tribunal had given the verdict on the 21 August grenade attack case. Tarique Rahman and 18 others awarded life term imprisonment, and 18 others also awarded death sentence.





Seven terrorists have been sentenced to death for a 2016 attack on Holy Artisan cafe in Dhaka in which 22 people, mostly foreigners, were killed. The attack on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka was carried out by a group of five men, who took diners hostage. The 12-hour siege was Bangladesh's deadliest terrorist attack. Most of the victims were Italian or Japanese. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, but Bangladesh disputed this, instead of holding a local militant group responsible. All of the gunmen were killed by police.





Since the attack, Bangladesh authorities have led a crackdown on militants it sees as a destabilizing force in the Muslim majority country. The seven convicted men were accused of belonging to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a home-grown Islamist group outlawed in the country.





Sentencing the men in Dhaka, the judge said they wanted to undermine public safety and create anarchy. One of the suspected masterminds of the attack, Nurul Islam Marzan, was killed in a shootout with anti-terrorism police in January 2017, authorities said.





We know after a 12-hour stand-off, the commandos stormed the building and rescued 13 hostages, killing all five militants behind the attack. The casualties included nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American and an Indian. Family members and friends of the victims had gathered in the vicinity, anxiously waiting for news. "It was an extremely heinous act," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a televised address at the time. "What kind of Muslims are these people? They don't have any religion."





A police investigation found 21 militants in total were involved in carrying out and planning the attack, it is reported. Five were killed during the attack, eight in later anti-militant operations. At least 80 suspected militants were killed and more than 300 people arrested during a wave of operations that followed the attack. Before that, there had been a string of deadly attacks on secular writers, bloggers and members of religious minorities. In different places of Bangladesh in the last decade by hacking Facebook communal and terrorist forces are propagating against minorities and attacking their establishments.







There are incidents in other places of India in the last decade it is described below-





Pune, 2010: A bomb exploded at the German Bakery in Pune, killing 17 people and injuring at least 60. Varanasi, 2010: The explosion of a bomb hidden inside a milk container on a ghat near the historic Dashashwamedh ghat killed two people and left at least 30 people injured. Mumbai, 2011: India's financial capital was rocked by a series of three coordinated explosions at Opera House, Zaveri Bazar and Dadar West. Twenty-six people were killed and 130 were injured in the blast. Delhi, 2011: A bomb went off outside the Delhi high court, killing 15 people and injuring 80. Hyderabad, 2013: Two blasts in quick succession in a busy shopping area in Hyderabad left 18 people dead and at least 100 people injured. Gurdaspur, 2015: Five gunmen sprayed bullets on a bus and then attacked a police station, resulting in the death of three civilians and four police personnel. Pathankot, 2016: A heavily armed group of attackers stormed the Pathankot airbase. The ensuing siege and combat operations killed six soldiers and a civilian. Uri, 2016: Four heavily armed militants attacked security forces, resulting in the deaths of 17 soldiers. Sunjuwan, 2018: Militants attacked an army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu, killing six soldiers and a civilian.





From the above discussion, it is evident that Pakistan and forces associated with it are responsible for terrorist attacks in different places of India, Bangladesh and other countries in the region to destroy the economy and destabilizes the social condition. Bangladesh, India and other countries of the region should fight together against terrorism and militancy.







The writer is an academic,

former ambassador,

leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

