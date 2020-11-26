Diner Sheshe





"I studied hard to get into medical school, and when I made it, there was temporary relief. But the discomfort I felt in my own skin caught up with me, and I couldn't avoid it eventually. I had grown up hating my body. The only time I felt comfortable in my body was when I wore crop tops or applied winged liner. I wanted to look a certain way but I knew I would just embarrass my parents. They had just started accepting my sexual orientation, I didn't want to drop another bomb. But I was so confused.







Growing up, like everyone else, I was taught to fear transgender people. It took me years to unlearn this self hatred that society taught me. But I was 20 when I finally plucked up the courage and said to myself, 'You're a woman!'







I felt as free as that little kid who knew she was a girl but was conditioned to believe she was a boy. How liberating it felt! So, I put up a post on Facebook that read 'Call Me Trinetra', officially coming out as a woman. My phone rang immediately, it was Maa. She simply said, 'So Trinetra…' and I completely broke down. It felt real. That's when I decided to start transitioning.





Embarking on this journey of transition made me realize so many gaping holes in the profession I had chosen. I was once thrown out of a lecture for wearing a nose pin. I wasn't allotted a room in the girl's hostel because I didn't have the 'organs' for it. These incidents made me realize that although medicine has progressed, the flag bearers of the field still suffer from transphobia.







Even when I was researching my medical options for transitioning, information wasn't easily available. It took me a while to find the right doctors given how few there are. After multiple surgeries over two years, when my treatment finally ended and I looked at myself in the mirror, and saw myself- it felt like a fog had been lifted. And just like that, years of disconnect and discomfort vanished.

Humans of Bombay, Fb

