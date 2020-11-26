Published:  12:19 AM, 26 November 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe

"I studied hard to get into medical school, and when I made it, there was temporary relief. But the discomfort I felt in my own skin caught up with me, and I couldn't avoid it eventually. I had grown up hating my body. The only time I felt comfortable in my body was when I wore crop tops or applied winged liner. I wanted to look a certain way but I knew I would just embarrass my parents. They had just started accepting my sexual orientation, I didn't want to drop another bomb. But I was so confused.

Growing up, like everyone else, I was taught to fear transgender people. It took me years to unlearn this self hatred that society taught me. But I was 20 when I finally plucked up the courage and said to myself, 'You're a woman!'

I felt as free as that little kid who knew she was a girl but was conditioned to believe she was a boy. How liberating it felt! So, I put up a post on Facebook that read 'Call Me Trinetra', officially coming out as a woman. My phone rang immediately, it was Maa. She simply said, 'So Trinetra…' and I completely broke down. It felt real. That's when I decided to start transitioning.

Embarking on this journey of transition made me realize so many gaping holes in the profession I had chosen. I was once thrown out of a lecture for wearing a nose pin. I wasn't allotted a room in the girl's hostel because I didn't have the 'organs' for it. These incidents made me realize that although medicine has progressed, the flag bearers of the field still suffer from transphobia.

Even when I was researching my medical options for transitioning, information wasn't easily available. It took me a while to find the right doctors given how few there are. After multiple surgeries over two years, when my treatment finally ended and I looked at myself in the mirror, and saw myself- it felt like a fog had been lifted. And just like that, years of disconnect and discomfort vanished.
Humans of Bombay, Fb


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »