Worldwide waffling





Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she's busy re-recording her songs' masters after her catalogue was sold. In a video that aired during Sunday's awards show, the pop star said "the reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it's been amazing. And I can't wait for you to hear it." Swift beat out Bieber, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch to win the top award.











Harley-Davidson Owners Group (HOG) on Sunday, November 22, conducted "Dark Rides" across 14 cities of the country to express solidarity for the Harley Davidson motorcycle dealers in the country. The Harley-Davidson Dealers' Association, along with Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.), and supported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations of India (FADA) took out rides across Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Guwahati, to lodge a protest and support the dealers' cause. Former HOG Director, who resigned from his post in support of the dealers told the media that the closure of the Harley Davidson's operations would cause huge loss to the dealers who invested crores in the business.











In a major loss to the professional wrestling industry, Mark William Callaway, known worldwide by his ring name 'The Undertaker', bid farewell to an illustrious career which spanned three decades. That The Undertaker was a global superstar could be understood from the fact that even IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals wished him upon his retirement. The Undertaker made his final appearance in WWE's pay-per-view event 'Survivor Series' on Sunday, which was held behind closed doors at the Amway center in Orlando, Florida.











President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with transition plans, capping a tumultuous and tension-filled campaign during a historic pandemic against President Donald Trump, who still refuses to concede the election and is taking extraordinary moves to challenge the results.







Running out of legal alternatives to override the election loss, Trump is mounting a pressure campaign on the leaders of Republican-controlled legislatures in Michigan and other key states to try to overturn a democratic election. The Biden team is warning Trump's refusal to concede not only harms American democracy but may also put American lives at risk as the Trump administration stonewalls Biden's access to corona virus vaccine distribution plans.











