Fire at Kalshi slum

At least 55 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum in Mirpur's Kalshi area early Wednesday.Russel Shikdar, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Control room, said the fire broke out around 2:10am, reports UNB.





Twelve firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 3:10am. The fire was extinguished around 6:28am, said Russel. Around 55 shanties were burnt and no casualty was reported, he said.However, the cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be ascertained yet.



