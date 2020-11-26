Youth Cycle March held in Noakhali



With the slogan 'Wake up Bangladesh against Rape, Sexual Abuse and all types of Violence against Women', a Youth Cycle March was held today in Noakhali. Ensuring safe environment for women at home-office-public place-transport, banning anti-women rhetoric at all mass assembly including religious gatherings and launching judicial investigations into cases of sexual harassment, the participants in the bicycle rally demanded an end to rape and sexual harassment, thus all types of violence against women.





As a part of global campaign to prevent violence against women, Participatory Research Action Network- PRAN, Noakhali District Scout and ActionAid Bangladesh has initiated the Cycle March with support of the United Nations Population Fund- UNFPA. Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali district inaugurated the bicycle march in front of Bangabondhu Square in district town.





He said, this a well-timed step to raise awareness among people to come forward together preventing violence against women. Such abuse can be stopped when the common people including students, youth, farmers, people from all spheres of society wake up.He called upon each and everyone to come forward to raise their voice preventing violence against women and expressed his hope that it will certainly be possible to build a Bangladesh free from violence against women.





Alamgir Hossain, Police Super of Noakhali District, Additional Deputy Commissionerdelivered their speech as special guest on this occasion. They thanked the youth for participating this anti-violence sycle rally. Also delivering solidarity take on this occasion were NurNaharRini- Women Rights Leader, AhammodHossainDhonu- Secretary of Noakhali District Scout, NurulAlamMasud- CEO of PRAN.





The organizers said, the incidents of violence against women have got a frightful increase in Noakhali district recently. There were 41 incidents occurred, including 19 rapes in Noakhali district October alone. According to the media reports, there have been 7 attempted to rape, 5 murders, one kidnapping, once suicide, 3 physical abuse including one related to cyber-crime, 2 sexual assaults and attack on home not agreeing to an evil-proposal.





Implementation of anti-violence cell in all government and non-government institutions including educational institutions as per the directions of High Court,signing and complete implementation of CEDAW, abortion of all laws and practices discriminatory to women, ending psychological abuse-harassment of victims during investigation, inclusion of criminologists and gender experts in Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal and fostering swift disposal of all pending cases by amplifying the number of tribunals.







the speakers demandedto prevent violence against women. More than 150 youths from different part of the district participated in this anti-violence cycle march. The March started from Bangabonhdu Square and ended at Noakhali Shilpakala Academy, rounded Maijdi new bus stand and Harinarayanpur Government High School.











---Nurul Alam Masud, Noakhali





