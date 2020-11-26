Beximco Dhaka out to bounce back in winning way



Beximco Dhaka stays upbeat to bounce back in winning-way as they take on Gazi Group Chattogram in their second of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, BSS report.







Dhaka conceded a narrow two-run defeat in the first match against Minister Group Rajshahi after failing to score 9 runs in the last over. Their hard-hitter batsman Muktar Ali who struck 20 runs out of 21, blasting three sixes in the penultimate over, couldn't negotiate Mahedi Hasan's off-spin in the last over. He was able to hit just 6 runs including a boundary and a run from no ball in Mahedi's over.





Muktar might be blamed for the team's defeat but Dhaka was already on the backfoot after losing Mushfiqur Rahim and Akbar Ali in a crucial period of the game. Both of the batsmen were set in the crease nicely but just couldn't finish the game off. They were eventually held back to 167-5 after Minister Group Rajshahi put up 169-9."It was important to prolong the innings but we couldn't do that, which is one of the reasons for our defeat. Me, Akbar and Naim were set in the crease but we couldn't capitalize on it," Mushfiqur said.



"The match was in our hands but they bowled well at the end. Me and Akbar got dismissed at the crucial time and it is difficult for a new batsman to hit from the beginning in this kind of wicket," he remarked.He urged his players to learn from the mistakes of the first match and execute the plan well in the second game."Hopefully we'll learn from our mistakes in the first game," Mushfiqur said."You must learn from the mistake and come all guns blazing in the next game. So we are looking for good cricket in our next game."





It will be the first match of the Chattogram which is formed with some of the best players of the T20 format. Mohammad Mithun will lead the side which is bolstered by the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mominul Haque and others.Mohammad Mithun though is inexperienced as a leader but he hoped to make a winning start to the tournament.





Squad: Beximco Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali, Yeasir Ali Rabbi, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muktar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shoriful islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan (Junior), Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan.





