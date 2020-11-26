Khulna, Rajshahi eying to keep up winning spree

Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad (left) and Minister Group Rajshahi skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto met in recent concluding BCB President's Cup final. -BCB



After winning their first match in almost similar fashion, both Gemcon Khulna and Minister Group Rajshahi are eying to keep up their winning spree in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup as they take on each other today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, BSS report.Both of the teams snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat after finding them in a tricky position in their very first game.Gemcon Khulna found a superman in Ariful Haque who smashed four sixes in five balls in the last over to help the side secure a four-wicket win over Fortune Rajshahi.





Minister Group Rajshahi however defended 9 runs in the last over thanks to a brilliant bowling of Mahedi Hasan to beat Beximco Dhaka by two runs.

The only difference was Gemcon Khulna was absolute favourite but had to struggle to win their first game while Minister Group Rajshahi was not favourite against Beximco Dhaka but still found a way to victory.





Ariful Haque who scripted Khulna's victory with a heroic knock, a 34 ball-48 not out, believed they got a wake-up call despite getting a victory. He thought the hard-fought victory proved that it doesn't matter how strong their side is on paper but they have to win every game by playing well. "We might be a strong side on paper but we have to win a game by playing well.





The victory in the first match proved that we have to play well," Ariful Haque said. Khulna's much-vaunted batting line up however showed a disappointing performance as they were chasing a moderate target after Barishal was held back to 152-9.

Their openers-Anamul Haque Bijoy and Imrul Kayes got dismissed in the first over and then two most experienced and best players of the country Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad were removed on 15 and 17 runs respectively.





Khulna was in tricky 36-4 after the top four batsmen's dismissal and it looked like a victory was unlikely. However their lower middle order led by Ariful played extremely well to earn their first victory.Ariful said their top order won't fail in every match, so still they have still nothing to worry about."Today (Tuesday) we couldn't play well but our top order won't fail in every match. Hopefully they will come back strongly in the next matches," he said.

