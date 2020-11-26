Sustainable measures: Needed to reduce water logging in Dhaka



Water logging has become one of the major problems in Dhaka city. Many areas, including roads in Dhaka, were inundated by the slightest rain. In many areas, the water swelling to two-three feet. But in some cases, it takes three to four hours for the water to recede and in some cases one to two days. As a result, people and vehicles have to face many difficulties in moving on the roads. For the last few years, the people of Dhaka have been suffering immensely due to water logging.



Currently, water logging is not only seen in Dhaka city but also in almost every divisional or district town. The same picture everywhere - the suffering of ordinary people. Concerned people say that the canals, the main point of drainage in the capital, are filled with illegal occupants and solid waste. Water is not flowing into the river through the city's canals, drains, box culverts and brick sewerage lines.



The problem of water logging in Dhaka is now the most acute in the last few decades. It can be seen in various media that almost all the rivers around Dhaka are in crisis. Not only that, the river has lost its normal state. The natural system of drainage in Dhaka has been ruined. Rainwater used to flow into the river through canals but now these canals or rivers are almost all filled. For all these reasons, the water of the city does not get a place to go down, which leads to water logging.



One of the main reasons for water logging is the poor drainage system of Dhaka. The type of drainage system in Dhaka makes it easy for various wastes such as polythene and other indigestible substances to float in the water and get stuck in the drains, causing water logging. Besides, due to the inability of water to reach the reservoir through the drain, the water overflows from the drain and causes water logging.



It is common to see that in Dhaka city, water logging occurs only after a few hours of rain. This situation has to be faced from alleys to highways. If it rains overnight, it can be seen that somewhere it is equal to knees and somewhere it is equal to the waist. Again, that water is not going to be removed quickly. It only increases the suffering of the people. There is boundless misery for the city dwellers. This is especially true for low-income people. Even their lives have an overall impact on the journey.



In Dhaka city, it is also seen that the roads of various service organizations are dug almost all the year-round. Roads are full of potholes all year round for WASA, power department, telephone and gas lines. These holes turn into death wells when the roads are submerged during rains or heavy rains. It can be seen that small vehicles starting from pedestrians often fall into the pit and fall into embarrassment. Many times there are fatal injuries. Water logging seems to be more common, especially for those who live in relatively low-lying areas of the capital city.



The widespread impact of water logging on public life is devastating. If asked - what is one of the most panicked diseases in Bangladesh at present - the answer would be dengue. Aides' mosquito larvae, one of the carriers of this disease, usually give birth to this water which has accumulated in different places. Again, this water logging has resulted in various water-borne diseases. In the extra monsoon, when the ditches are filled with water, the dirty water from there spreads everywhere. This causes the spread of pathogens. Another problem that people have to deal with is the different types of skin diseases.



There is no alternative to reduce water logging. The most important thing is to make full use of the drainage line. It can be seen that the drains cannot discharge enough water in the river with a little rain. First of all we have to monitor these drainages regularly. The dirt that will fall in the sewers throughout the year has to be removed from the drains before the onset of monsoon. At the same time, adequate drainage should be constructed everywhere.



About 60-70 percent of the total water logging in Dhaka city comes from water accumulated on the roofs of different houses. Earlier, the rainwater was diverted to various reservoirs, but now it is no longer a place to go. As a result, water from various canals overflows accumulates in the city streets and causes water logging.



However, Rainwater is a very beneficial thing. In many parts of Bangladesh, rainwater is being conserved and used in various activities of daily life. People have been doing it personally for a long time. Experts believe that five minutes after the onset of rain, clean water starts dripping, which can be drunk directly. They also claim that if this water provided by nature can be conserved, most of the water logging in Dhaka can be solved. The water needs of about 2.5 crore people living in Dhaka come from underground.



Emphasizing on the importance of rainwater conservation, water experts said that by conserving this water, it will be possible to reduce the water logging of Dhaka as well as meet the water demand about 15 percent of the people living in Dhaka. The government along with the common people has to take effective steps in this regard.



We don't have to think that only the government or the city corporation will work to control water logging. Often we throw away the waste created in our daily lives, whether intentionally or unintentionally. In this way, if everyone does a little bit of disposal, then about two-thirds of the drain is filled with waste. As a result, these drains can't take a little rain. That's why water logging is seen and at the same time, different types of waste products are found in the water.



Dhaka has now been transformed into a megacity. All kinds of administrative and commercial work are done in this city. Where about two crore people live. In the overall activities of this huge population, the sooner the city of Dhaka can deal with problems like water logging, the better. For this, the people and the government have no choice but to work together.



The residents and the government agencies cannot avoid their responsibility. Adequate sewerage line arrangements will have to be taken care of in the new housing that is being built as a result of the extra pressure. We have to give top priority to the part where rainwater can easily flow into the river. Sewerage lines should be kept clean and suitable for water circulation throughout the year. The government has undertaken various projects from time to time to free the city dwellers from water logging but media reports often show that except for a handful of projects, the rest are not successful.



We must remember that water logging can never be a feature of a modern city. Urbanization needs to be done according to plan - so that a city can easily provide all kinds of civic services to its citizens. All the canals and rivers around Dhaka have to be protected. Creates a sustainable and realistic plan and government agencies need to work together to implement it.



Nazmunnaher Nipa and Touhidur Rahman Tuhin , Student , Department of Environmental Science & Engineering of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University,Trishal, Mymensingh.











