We are not afraid of foreign films



"I am not against importing foreign pictures. But it must process through a structure, clear instructions and rules." says Amitabh Reza. When asked on the recent commotion in the film industry about Bollywood films being released on Bangladeshi film theaters, the director of Aynabaji also adds, "Foreign movies will not be able to enjoy the benefit of tax exemption like domestic movies.







A cinema hall cannot run more than thirty percent foreign movies a month." He explained to Asian Age, that this 30 percent number can vary; the rule makers could decide better on how many foreign films to screen. But there has to be strong rules.On this topic, popular actor Zakia Bari Mamo notes, "We live in a world where there is internet. You cannot stop anyone from viewing what they wish to. She comments, "I support the good competition, this releasing of the Bollywood films in our theaters can bring us. To compete with a foreign film, we need to start making more good quality films ourselves."





Actor Animesh Aich, made his position clear by saying, "We can show any pictures in our theaters. But in the matter of foreign films, we should have solid policy and strict rules so to not hurt our films." Popular actor of TV and film, Mahfuz Ahmed sates strongly, "I am not afraid of competition. We live in a time of globalization. We need to be able to complete with the whole world market."







He further added, "It should not mean that Bangladeshi films will cease to exist if we release Indian movies in our theaters. Rather we should be more driven towards making a better a movie with our resources. Tariq Anam Khan, actor, director, and producer in theatre, television, and film says, "We have a very rich culture. I believe we can make good movies with what we have. In 52 weeks of a year, we need to be able to make at least 50 movies. Otherwise the industry cannot survive."







