Govt took Covid as a means of business: BNP



BNP senior leader Selima Rahman on Wednesday alleged that the government has taken coronavirus pandemic as a "means of business by creating opportunities for traders to plunder public money"."The people of Bangladesh have now left in a helpless situation. We've seen what happened to hospitals during the peak time corona onslaught. Traders belonging to Chhatra League and Jubo League like Shahed and Dr Sabrina plundered huge money (from the health sector) and branded Bangladesh as a country of looting," she said.





Inaugurating a free health camp, the BNP leader said, "The current government is a worthless one as it has taken corona a way of trade and created scopes for businessmen to indulge in corruption instead of helping people and standing beside them."Ziaur Rahman Foundation arranged the program at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 56th birth anniversary of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, reports UNB.





Selima, a BNP standing committee member, said coronavirus has spread badly across the country as the government failed to take effective preventive measures at the initial stage. "When corona started spreading different countries, the current illegitimate government said they're stronger than this virus. So, they pushed people towards death by not taking any step to prevent the virus and deal with the emerging situation," she observed.





