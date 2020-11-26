Indian HC calls on Nasrul



The government has given special importance to the expansion of clean and green energy, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. He said these while the newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy call at his ministry office on Wednesday.







Nasrul said, "Special importance has been given to expansion of clean and green energy in the country." Bangladesh and India have many opportunities to work together for the development of energy sector in the region, he further said.





The newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on Nasrul Hamid and said India witnessed Bangladesh's relationship with respect."Bangladesh can act as an energy hub in the region. The energy hub could be integrated by exchanging power, technology, saving electricity and energy and producing machineries jointly," he said.







