India's 26/11 has grim portents for South Asia

Smoke billows out from burning Taj Mahal hotel during 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008. -File photo/Reuters



If proof is needed at all, ten years' prison sentence handed down last week by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan to Mohammed Hafeez Saeed, founder of Laskhar-e-Toyaba (LeT) and Jamaat-ut-Daawa (JuD), is proof enough of the largely unhindered activities of the man who was behind the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008.Saeed and his accomplices, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yayha Aziz and Abdul Salam were indicted on June 9. Iqbal and Aziz were sentenced to five years in prison while Makki and Salam to one-year each.





These convictions are for more recent offences and have nothing to do with either the Mumbai events or for Saeed playing patron to an array of Islamist militant outfits that he has sought to push into Pakistan's mainstream politics. Truth be told, they concern money laundering and funding terrorist activities.





The exercise in June was timed to placate the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog that has placed Pakistan on the Grey List, brandishing the threat (which could materialise at the next meeting in February 2021) that failure could relegate Pakistan to Black List to face serious economic sanctions.







In a diversionary move this month Pakistan unveiled a fresh 'dossier' prepared by its intelligence agencies to show India as perpetrator of terrorism in the region. A case of the proverbial pot calling the kettle black, this is aimed at a world community that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has repeatedly damned for deliberately 'overlooking' India's alleged activities "because everyone wants to do business" with India.





Unsurprisingly, the 880-page-list prepared by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), omitted names of the 19 who played varying roles in the Mumbai events and operations across India. A dozen years down, Pakistan wants to erase its own records and hoodwink the world.







However, nobody buys the Pakistani story. Ostensibly, it aims to throw wool over the tearful eyes of people in a dozen nations, including the USA, Canada, Jordan, Malaysia, Mauritius and Israel, who lost their unarmed, innocent dear ones in the Mumbai terror attacks. Those killed 166, included 26 women and three children. The 179 maimed included 46 women and 13 children. The Americans engaged in Thanksgiving on Thursday to mark 12 years since the carnage will include kin of Alan Scherr and his 13- years-old daughter Naomi as they had dinner at Mumbai's Oberoi Trident Hotel.





Whatever their nationality, the mourners may recall an investigative report by Sebastian Routella in US publication, ProPublica, on November 26, 2018:

"The attacks exposed the Pakistani government's patronage of and control over Lashkar, a militant group that has served as Islamabad's proxy in the longtime conflict with India over the disputed border region of Kashmir. Successive governments have also long supported or tolerated the Afghan Taliban and other Islamist groups, a circumstance underscored by the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden at his hideout in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, less than a mile from a major military academy.





"The Mumbai investigation provided extensive new evidence of the partnership between Lashkar and the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate, or ISI, of Pakistan. The FBI arrested a Pakistani-American businessman, David Coleman Headley, who confessed to conducting undercover reconnaissance in India. "Headley was an operative of both Lashkar and the ISI, and he testified that they jointly designed, financed and directed the plot, intending to kill Americans and Jews as well as Indians.





"An ISI officer known only as Major Iqbal served as Headley's intelligence handler, overseeing his missions and helping select targets, according to case files. Headley identified his superior within Lashkar as Sajid Mir, a veteran militant who was charged with coordinating the plot. Phone intercepts recorded Mir's calls from a high-tech command post in Karachi as he talked to a hostage in Chabad House, then ordered one of the gunmen to shoot the woman in the head.





"Pakistan has continued to protect the suspects not only to preserve its relationship with the militant group it sees as a bulwark in its operations in India and Afghanistan, but to shield itself from embarrassment or sanction and to safeguard sensitive information that they might reveal if arrested, counterterrorism officials and experts on the region said.





"Lashkar still poses a formidable threat, officials said. The group is loyal to the Pakistani state, and it wields power through hospitals, charities and a political party. Lashkar has not carried out another major attack, but it remains a concern because of its interest in developing weapons of mass destruction and its activity in Afghanistan and Kashmir."





The US Justice Department subsequently filed charges against Headley, an American of Pakistani descent. He cooperated with American authorities, gave evidence in an Indian court, and is now serving a 35-year sentence in the U.S. The refusal to arrest and try LeT co-founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and the group's leader Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi shows that the late Osama Bin Laden's presence in Pakistan was no outlier, but rather evidence of a pattern in which Pakistani authorities protect master terrorists.





Pakistan' insincere approach to countering terror financing as documented by the FATF simply reinforces the point.But a study by Stimson Center warns: "The aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks confirmed anew that Pakistan's military, political, and judicial authorities could not-or would not-take punitive action against the perpetrators."





The term "Mumbai-style Attacks" has become part of the lexicon of the global security community. It draws gruesome parallels with at least two events that have rocked South Asia: Holey Artisan Cafe terror attack of July 15, 2016 in Dhaka, Bangladesh and the April 21, 2019 attack on a church in Sri Lanka that killed over 300.







They confirm what is often said: that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), despite evolving measures, is hobbled by terrorism because of its hub on its north-western corner with its tentacles in all directions.South Asia's governments and diplomats may fight shy of admitting the presence of this hub, but cannot ignore the need for counter-terrorism measures and constant vigilance.







Because for South Asia, the future is grim going by "Global Trends" assessed by the US Director of National Intelligence: "In its efforts to curtail militancy, Islamabad will also face multiple internal security threats, as well as a gradual degradation of equipment used in these operations, declining financial resources, and a debate over changes needed to reduce the space for extremism. While violent extremism is unlikely to present an existential threat to Pakistan during this period, it will have negative implications for regional stability."





Leave Your Comments