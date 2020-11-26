RMG sector braces for fresh crisis

Garment workers on way to their factory in capital's Tejgaon industrial area on Wednesday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The apparel sector in Bangladesh is going to face a fresh crisis as the proportion of work order has started reducing drastically as second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has already hit hard different countries including USA and Europe. Some one lakh workers mostly women have lost their jobs as over 420 garment factories were shut down in last few months due to the fallout of pandemic.







"We are getting some work orders, but the foreign buyers offer lower price than production costs. Finding no other way, we accept the offers to keep the buyers in hands. But we incur losses for this." insiders said. A recent study on RMG sector revealed that, around 39 percent RMG factories are receiving order with lower prices compared to their production costs.







However, the garments factories are not getting the money by 90 days from foreign buyers. It is often taking around four months.BGMEA President Rubana Haque said, "The export value of garments from January to September this year fell by 2.17 percent compared the same period of last year. Only in September, the export price declined by 5.23 percent compared to September last year."





Hatem Ali, Vice-President of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said, at least 35 factories affiliated to the organization have already been shut down, while a few more factories are on the verge of closure. Around 35,000 workers have become unemployed. Several thousands more workers have been laid off.







Rezwan Selim, Director of BGMEA said, "More than 420 BGMEA-affiliated factories have been shut down in the last few months due to the corona pandemic. As a result, around 1 lakh workers have become unemployed and are leading inhuman life along with their family members. Besides, many more small-scale factories have been closed in the last months, which are out of our calculation."





A garment factory owner of Gazipur on condition of anonymity told The Asian Age that he has spent around Tk 7 crore to make the work environment safer for the sake of over 2,000 workers.Garment traders believe that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has started to affect to the sector in Bangladesh.In the 2018-19 financial year, Bangladesh exported garments products worth around $ 34 billion, which was about 64 percent of the total export earnings.







Economists and market analysts said that, Bangladesh turned around shortly after the clutch of coronavirus first wave by taking some strategies like providing the government loan assistance to start factories in compliance with health regulations. Now, new challenges are coming. So, new plans should be made by evaluating the previous steps.The impact of the corona epidemic was evident in Bangladesh's garment industry in early March.







In March 2019, where garments were exported at $ 282.50 crore, it dropped to $ 225.62 crore on March this year.Many garments factory owners recouped their losses on May and June after relaxing the lockdown. But now, they are in fear of further spread of coronavirus that may hit RMG sector anew.





Market analysts hoped that the gap would narrow further by the end of this year. Traders are expecting that, the sales would pick up further in buyer countries around the Christmas festivities in December. But, coronavirus infections are on the rise again in Europe and America, which is posing new threat. In some European countries, new restrictions such as lockdowns have been introduced. In this situation, the owners of the garment industries in Bangladesh are also worried anew.





FBCCI Vice-President and former BGMEA President Siddiqur Rahman said, "We were optimistic. But, the second wave of corona pandemic is making everything random. Buyer countries are suspending previous orders. Besides, the number of corona patients and deaths is increasing in Bangladesh that causing deep concern. In this situation, the garment sector is in trouble."







