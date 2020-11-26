Argentina observes 3-day mourning for Maradona

Tributes flooded in from around the soccer world and beyond following the death of the Argentine soccer legend, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time.





Three fellow soccer immortals – Brazil’s Pele, fellow Argentine and FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Portuguese national team and Juventus great Cristiano Ronaldo – commented on his towering legacy.





The 80-year-old Pele, who was co-recipient of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award along with Maradona, lamented the death of one of the few players who could be called his equal.





“Sad news to lose a friend like that. May God give enough strength to his family. For sure, one day we will kick a ball together in heaven,” the Brazilian icon said.





The 33-year-old Messi, who has been a worthy successor to Maradona in terms of magic on the pitch in a diminutive package but thus far has been unable to match his countryman’s World Cup success, also expressed his condolences.





“A very sad day for all Argentines and for soccer. He’s taking his leave but he’s not going away, because Diego is eternal,” Messi, who was coached by Maradona at the 2010 World Cup, wrote on Instagram.







