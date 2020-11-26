Global coronavirus cases hit 60 million





Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in theworld, the confirmed Covid-19 cases surpassed 60 million on Thursday, accordingto the data compiled by John Hopkins University (JHU).

A total of 60,276,951 people were found infected with thevirus as of today while 1,419, 567 people have died so far, the data showed.

Coronavirus is affecting 191 countries and territoriesaround the world since the first cases were reported in China in December lastyear.

The United States has recorded 12,769,915 since the start ofthe pandemic followed by India and Brazil while the country’s death tollclimbed to 262,132.

The country is still missing about eight infections forevery one counted, according to a new government report Wednesday. Many peopledon’t get tests, especially if they don’t have symptoms, reports AP.

More than 88,000 people in the U.S. — an all-time high —were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, pushing the health caresystem in many places to the breaking point, and new cases of the virus havebeen setting records, soaring to an average of over 174,000 per day.

Deaths have surged to more than 1,600 per day, a mark lastseen in May, when the crisis in the New York area was easing.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll,after that of the United States, and the third largest outbreak, following theUnited States and India.

With the number of deaths and infected cases rising againfor the past weeks, specialists alert the start of a second wave.

According to the Brazil's Ministry of Health, the country’sCOVID-19 death toll surpassed 170,115 while total caseload reached at 6,118,708as of today.

Besides, India's overall coronavirus case count now standsat 9,222,216, with 1,34,699 Covid-related fatalities, so far.

The country's overall recovery rate is 93.75 per cent, witha daily positivity rate of about 3.5 per cent against 10.9 lakh tests in thelast 24 hours.

