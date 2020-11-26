Published:  11:58 AM, 26 November 2020

PM mourns death of football legend Diego Maradona

 Argentine footballlegend Diego Armando Maradona died at his home in Argentina at his 60 followinga heart attack on Wednesday. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressedher solemn shock and sorrow at the death of the legend.

In a condolence message, the premier said, “This Argentineplayer, one of the best in the history of football, will always be rememberedin the hearts of football fans around the world.” She added: “His (Maradona)expertise in football will help inspire the future football players.”

The head of the government prayed for salvation of thedeparted soul and conveyed sympathy to his family.

 



