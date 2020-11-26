Woman, son killed in Lalmonirhat road crash





A woman and her minor son were killed and five others injured when a bus hit a human hauler on Burimari highway at Chowdhury intersection in Kaliganj upazila on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Manjila Begum, 32, wife of Badiuzzaman and their three-year-old son Sajedul Islam of Shoulmari village in the upazila.





The accident took place around 11:30 am when the bus hit the human hauler, leaving seven people injured, said Arju Mohamamd Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.





The injured were taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex from where the woman and her son were shifted to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital following deterioration of their condition. Later they succumbed to their injuries.





Road accidents in Bangladesh are still a major reason behind many deaths, injuries and huge property damage every year.





At least 7,855 people were killed and 13,330 others injured in 5,516 road crashes across the country last year, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity, a platform working for the welfare of passengers.

