Along with Aliexpress 43 more apps banned in India





India banned 43 mobile apps on Tuesday, including AlibabaGroup Holding Ltd’s e-commerce app Aliexpress, in a new wave of web sanctionstargeted at China after the neighbours’ months-long standoff on their ruggedHimalayan border.

The 43 mostly Chinese-origin applications, which alsoinclude a few dating apps, threaten the “sovereignty and integrity of India”,the technology ministry said in a statement.

India has previously banned more than 170 apps, saying theycollect and share users’ data and could pose a threat to the state.

The moves, which India’s technology minister has referred toas a “digital strike”, were initiated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in askirmish with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site in June.

The Chinese embassy in India said on Wednesday it“resolutely” opposed the ban. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a requestfor comment.

Aliexpress is not a major player in India’s fledglinge-commerce market, which is led by Walmart Inc’s Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc’slocal unit. It is, however, popular with some motorcycle enthusiasts and smallshopkeepers, who use it to source cheap goods.

The move is another setback for Chinese giant Alibaba, whichis the biggest investor in Indian fin-tech firm Paytm and also backs onlinegrocer BigBasket.

Its subsidiary UC Web laid off staff in India earlier thisyear after New Delhi first banned 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps that includedUC Web’s browser and two other products.

The Chinese tech giant was also forced to put on hold itsplans to invest in Indian companies following the border tensions between thetwo nuclear-armed countries, Reuters previously reported.

India’s slew of app bans has also jolted the ambitions ofChinese tech titans such as Bytedance and Tencent in the South Asian country,which is trying to reduce Beijing’s influence on its burgeoning interneteconomy.

Number of lady bikers is on the rise.

Leave Your Comments