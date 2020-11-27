Diner Sheshe





"Before our first date, I remember thinking, 'What am I doing going for a movie with a guy I just met?' Aashish and I started talking on OkCupid last year, and he asked me for a movie after just 3 days! I was hesitant but agreed- he seemed genuine. We had a blast when we met. We spoke over the phone a lot after that, and then planned a trip. Things were moving fast but it felt right.







A few weeks later, we were off on our first trip to Narkanda near Shimla. It was a road trip, so I was a bit nervous because I have horrible motion sickness. But Aashish was so comforting; he kept stopping and patting my back. He held my hand and hugged me- a few minutes later on the bike, he said 'I love you'- it was such a great moment. We started meeting more often after the trip; usually at cafes or for dinners. Before long he told me he wanted to marry me. It had only been a month but I felt sure. I decided to tell mom- she was a bit skeptical because he was from a different community. She said, 'Papa won't agree.' When I told dad, he refused to even discuss it further. But I was adamant, I told him to meet Aashish and then decide; he reluctantly agreed.







Aashish recalls one thing my dad clarified in that meeting, he said, 'My daughter is very innocent, she doesn't understand chalaaki', to which Aashish said, 'Don't worry uncle, I won't hurt her.' Papa still wasn't sure, but he was less hesitant. But 2 months later, I insisted that they meet his parents. Mom told dad to give it a chance, and the family meeting was all it took; my dad loved their family and they loved ours! We got engaged and set the wedding date, but then the lockdown was announced. Being apart was hard. I'd irrationally pick fights with Aashish when we couldn't meet because of lockdown restrictions- I'd snap at him and ask him why he wasn't trying. Then he'd jokingly say, 'You want me to break the rules and get police ka danda for you?'

Humans of Bombay, Fb

