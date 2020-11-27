Worldwide waffling





A 16-year-old girl has become the first TikTok user to cross the 100 million subscriber mark. Charli D'Amelio, from Norwalk, Connecticut, hit the milestone after a year and a half on the app. It comes days after a controversy over her behaviour in a YouTube video. In the first episode of her family's reality series, Dinner with the D'Amelios, fans claimed the star acted disrespectfully toward the personal chef who prepared them dinner. More than 600,000 fans swiftly unfollowed her in protest.











The Thales Group of France will manufacture night vision devices for India's armed forces in collaboration with the Kanpur-based company MKU, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said on Monday. The minister gave this information about the investment during the virtual inauguration of the Noida office of Thales. This investment will be part of the Defence Industrial Corridor project in Uttar Pradesh. Singh requested the French company to manufacture components of fighter jets Mirage and Rafale in Uttar Pradesh. Singh is the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, khadi and villages industries, sericulture industries, textile, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion. He is also the state government's spokesman.









Mahershala Ali revealed he accepted a role in David Fincher's 2008 film "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," but only on the condition that he wouldn't have to film a love scene. The 46-year-old actor, who converted to Islam while studying for a master's degree at NYU, explained on Common's "Mind Power Mixtape" podcast that filming a love scene with his co-star, Taraji P. Henson, would go against his religion. "I get a call from my old agent, and she goes, 'Mahershala, you got it, you got it, you booked the part,'" he recalled.









Gov. Steve Sisolak announced plans Sunday to tighten restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings such as Thanksgiving dinner in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reports Sisolak said he would implement a three-week "statewide pause" that will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m. The new restrictions come amid an unprecedented surge that has broken records in the state in terms of cases, deaths and infection rates throughout November. The virus has surged throughout the United States and prompted governors to issue a patchwork of area-specific restrictions. California has curfew order in effect in the majority of its counties and, earlier Sunday, Los Angeles County moved to prohibit in-person dining.



