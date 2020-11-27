China-Bangladesh blood donation program held



The blood donation program for COVID-19 victims was initiated by the China-Bangladesh Friendship Center Ltd (CBFCL) was held on today Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the National Press Club.







The chief guest of the event was GUO PE LIN PETER, a Chinese citizen and Senior President of China-Bangladesh Friendship Center Limited (CBFCL). The program was addressed by director of CBFCL and Lieutenant Governor of Rotary International Bangladesh, District 3281 Abul Khair Chowdhury, Hannan Khan, Adviser, Abdur Razzak, Program Chairman Sharful Islam, Mau Chakraborty, Mashuir Bhuiyan, Tahrima Islam, Sabrina Lina and other Leaders.





Normally, blood donation programs were held at different places of the country which is almost closed due to COVID. In order to give a new impetus to this program and to motivate young and old blood donors CBFCL has organized a program to commemorate its 45-year-old diplomatic relations of China with Bangladesh. Its skilled volunteers carried out day-long blood donation program for all blood donors and volunteers with safety health measures. Blood is being donated by both young and old blood donors of CBFCL. All blood collected in the program will be donated to the Quantum Foundation for the whole purpose of humanity.

