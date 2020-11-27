Myanmar BGP returns 9 Bangladeshi fishermen

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh Teknaf unit bringing back 9 fishermen handed over by Myanmar Border Guard Police after being caught while fishing in Naf River in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. -AA



Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) has handed over 9 Bangladeshi fishermen caught while fishing in Naf River in Teknaf to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).The fishermen were handed over to the Bangladesh delegation through a flag meeting between the BGB and BGP in Maungdaw, Myanmar on Wednesday.







This information has been confirmed by Teknaf 2 BGB captain Lt. Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan.He said a 10-member delegation led by him left Teknaf for Myanmar on Wednesday morning. After reaching there, discussions were held between the two sides. He led 10 members of Bangladesh in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner and representatives of district police were also present. On the other hand, the 6-member Myanmar delegation was led by Lt. Commander of BGP's 4th Branch.







Colonel Xu Ling Aung. He said members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) seized a boat and nine fishermen owned by Mohammad Amin of Gholapara on Shahpari Island in Teknaf while the engine was malfunctioning while fishing at the mouth of the Naf River and Bay of Bengal at around 3pm on Tuesday.After the incident, the BGB had sent more than one letter to the Bangladeshi fishermen and the return of the boat.







In the end the fishermen were forced to return the Hawaiian flag meeting was held.After the discussion, 9 fishermen along with the boat have been transferred to BGB. Later, the fishermen reached the one-day transit jetty at Teknaf around 2.30 pm. The returned fishermen have been handed over for home quarantine by the Upazila Administration and Upazila Health Department after health examination.







At the end of quarantine, they will be handed over to their families by the police.The returned fishermen are - Nurul Alam, Mohammad Ismail Prakash Hossain, Md. Elias, Md. Yunus, Mohammad Alam Kalu, Mohammad Saiful, Salim Ullah, Nur Kamal, Lalu Mia. Returning fishermen said they were floating because the engine was broken.





They were later apprehended by BGB members of the Myanmar Border Guard. After 13 days of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) activities, they have finally been able to return to their homeland and family relatives.





--- Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar

