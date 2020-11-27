Canada keen to broaden economic ties through PPP modality

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine paid a courtesy call to Sultana Afroz, Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and CEO, Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) on Wednesday. Bangladesh High Commissioner-designate to Cana



Canadian High Commis-sioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine has shown interest in broadening the scope of the bilateral economic partnership with Bangladesh.







He has also shown his keen interest in exploring Government to Government (G2G) PPP modality to develop projects through collaboration, reports UNB.





The High Commissioner accompanied by Corinne Petrisor, Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner of the High Commission, met Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and CEO, Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Sultana Afroz on Wednesday and discussed the issue.





The envoy also recognized the importance of public private partnership to leverage resources for undertaking projects beneficial to both the Canadian private sector and Bangladesh.





Sultana Afroz expressed her hope that the two High Commissioners will encourage Canadian private investors to invest in Bangladesh through PPP projects. Dr Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner-designate to Canada, also attended the meeting, said a media release on Thursday.



Sultana Afroz noted the warm relationship between the two countries and also expressed her appreciation for standing by Bangladesh's development journey. She expressed her hope that the Bangladesh High Commissioner-designate to Canada will promote Bangladesh's interest and strengthen the collaboration between the countries in the PPP program.





Khalilur Rahman highlighted the importance of PPP for accelerating Bangladesh's development and focused on possible areas of working together.







A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities, and achievements of PPPA was shared with the dignitaries. Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects, of which six projects have started construction work.







PPPA supports projects in various sectors, such as transportation, tourism, health, housing, and many others.









