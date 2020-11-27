Tributes pour in twitter after Diego Maradona's death



Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack, to leave the world of sport mourning the loss of one of the greatest sportspersons to ever play the game.





Maradona helped Argentina win the 1986 World Cup and displayed some of the finest football the world has ever seen.





He was widely reckoned to be the greatest player of all time, and as news of his passing broke, #Maradona dominated trends on twitter, as people shared tributes. Take a look here:



Christiano Ronaldo







(Portuguese footballer)







Hojedespeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génioeterno. Um dos melhores de todosos tempos. Um mágicoinigualável. Partedemasiadocedo, mas deixa um legadosemlimites e um vazio que jamais serápreenchido. Descansaempaz, craque. Nuncaserásesquecido. [Translation: Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.]









Narendra Modi





(Indian Prime Minister)





Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace.







Virat Kohli





(Indian





cricketer):





RIP Diego Maradona. He changed the way the beautiful game of football is played. True genius.









Shah Rukh Khan





(Indian actor)





Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP....











Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar





(Indian cricketer)







Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed.









Andrés Iniesta





(Spanish footballer)





Tu recuerdoseráeterno. No teolvidaremos. Descansa-enpaz, Diego [Translation: Your memory will be eternal. We will not forget you. Rest in peace Diego]







Luis Suarez





(Uruguayan footballer)







Muchafuerza a la familia de un GRANDE e HISTORIA del futbolmundial. Descansaenpaz DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA!!!!! [Translation: Much strength to the family of a GREAT and HISTORY of world football. Rest in peace DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA !!!!!]





Thiago Silva





(Brazilian footballer)







"If I die, I want to be born again and I want to be a footballer. And I want to be Diego Armando Maradona again. I am a player who has given joy to people and that is enough for me and I have plenty". (Diego Maradona) #RIPMaradona

Wasim Jaffer





(Indian cricketer)







..and the hand returns back to God. #RipMaradona





M Venkaiah Naidu







(Indian Vice President)





Diego Maradona was a rare sportsman who enthralled millions with his magical game. His sudden demise is a huge loss to the world of football. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. #Maradona





Ronnie Screwvala







(Indian entrepreneur)





Deeply saddened with the news of Football legend Diego Maradona's death. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of your fans. Rest in peace.



Ravi Shastri





(Indian cricket coach)





Thanks a ton for the joy and exhilarating moments you gave us during your playing days. One man who made the ball meditate on his feet. Probably the greatest to have ever graced the game of Football. God bless your soul #Maradona



Herschelle Gibbs





(South African cricketer)





He didn't play footie,he danced with the ball! Rip SIR #Maradona Abhishek Bachchan (Indian actor): #RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT







Virender Sehwag





(Indian cricketer)





Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family.



Robin van Persie (Dutch footballer):





https://twitter.com/Persie_Official/status/1331727094863319049?s=20





Gerard Piqué (Spanish footballer): Descansaenpaz, leyenda [translation: Rest in peace, legend]







Mesut Özil (German footballer): Very sad news. One of the best. The world of football has ever seen has passed away. You will be missed, legend. Rest in peace.







Alberto Fernández (President of Argentina): Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hicisteinmensamentefelices. Fuiste el másgrande de todos. Gracias por haberexistido, Diego. Tevamosaextrañartoda la vida. [translation: You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for a lifetime.]







Suresh Raina (Indian cricketer): Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories.







Sergio Agüero (Argentine footballer): Nuncatevamosaolvidar. Siempreestarás con nosotros. #GraciasDiego QEPD [translation: We are never going to forget you. You will always be with us. #ThanksDiego RIP]







Mike Tyson (American professional boxer): The Hand of God, Maradona has left us. In 86 we both won our championships. They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero's and a friend. I respected him so much. He will be greatly missed.









--- Zakia Rubab Hoque, AA







