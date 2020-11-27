FB reacts to Diego Maradona's death



"There are players who are iconic to each generation and then there are players who transcend generations and become icons of the game itself." This was posted by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan on his official facebook page on the death of football legend Diego Maradona. Shakib's post continued with, "Diego Armando Maradona was a player who personified football. He was as famous on the pitch as he was infamous off it. He did everything his own way - right or wrong. What can't be denied is his unbelievable talent, football acumen and love for the game. Football will continue to grow and amaze us because of legends like him. Rest in peace, Diego!"





The football legend's fans transcend boundaries, professions, and age. In Bangladesh, Maradona's fans expressed their thoughts and respects on social media.





Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki posted, "With him, a big part of my childhood is gone! I was never a fan of Argentina! I was actually in the opposite camp to be precise. Our job was to spread hatred when it came to any Argentine player. But secretly we had this uncontrollable crush on him! Secretly we knew there was no one like him… Good bye, Maradona! It was hard not to love you!"





State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak posted on facebook, "I watched my first football world cup in 1986. I am a fan of Argentina and Maradona since childhood. I express my deep condolence at the death of the football legend."





State minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam posted a video of Maradona's dribbling skills with the caption "Oh, how fabulous!"

Television host and comedian Naveed Mahbub wished on facebook, "R.I.P. Diego Maradona..."





Motivational speaker and head of market development of Nagad, Solaiman Shukhon bid farewell to the legend with the post "Adios Maradona |"





Cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim posted on his facebook "A legend who inspired generations. Rest in peace Diego Maradona."













Cricketer Tamim Iqbal posted "#TI28 | RIP | Diego Maradona (1960-2020)"

Leave Your Comments