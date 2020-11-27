

Tributes are pouring in from around the world of football after the tragic death of Diego Maradona.





The Argentina icon, best known for leading his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, passed away aged 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. Mass people of Bangladesh including celebrities, singers, actors and cricketers also paid tribute to the legendary World Cup winner after his death.





"I am greatly hurt. I think, God took away God's hand. Wherever Maradona may be, I pray that he may rest in peace" Comments Zahid Hasan; film, television and stage actor to Asian Age.







He also discloses, "I grew up watching him play. During Argentina vs Faulkland war, I wished for Argentina's victory. Because of him, that I had grew a love for Argentina." Amitabh reza, the director of Aynabji says, "He's one of the best players. I watched him play when I was young. I was awestruck by his game play. A great Latin American Player indeed. He had such ingenious playing and splendid skills." Singer and composer Kumar Bishwajit notes, "He is such an iconic figure. Whenever you talk about football, you have to name Maradona. He has influenced people of all ages through his playing. Kumar Bishwajit adds, "He's an idol of sports. As long as football lives, he will live on. He's ten on ten in his profession, just like his journey number."





Prominent actor Pran ray tells Asian Age, "Maradona was the superhero of our time. I supported Argentina only for Maradona." He reminisces saying "That craze never came in my life ever again. You know, wearing the number 10 jersey, waving the argetine flag on the rooftop. I would say, a great chapter has ended with him. .I have witnessed him and he's now a memory that I can pass onto the next generation."





Ashna Habib Bhabna , actress and model sates, "He's a legend who made so many people fall in love with football." Sharmin Lucky popular television presenter, elocutionist and voiceover artiste admits to Asian age, "I am Brazil supporter. My father passed it on to me. But I loved Maradona. I think this is a common story of all Bangalis." She ends saying, "No matter which team they support, everyone loved Maradona."







Bishwajit goswami , artist and lecturer at the Drawing & Painting Department of the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, mentions, "Maradona used to give such magical performances. It's a great loss. We won't ever see Maradona play, only flashback of memories.







He ends saying, "Will there be someone like Maradona? Only time will tell. We all miss him dearly."

