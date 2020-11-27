Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan new commandant of NDC



The government has appointed Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, the vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, as commandant of National Defence College by promoting him to lieutenant from major general.





A top official in the government confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Thursday.





General Hasan is succeeding Lt Gen Sheikh Mamun Khaled, who retired earlier this month.







The new NDC commandant's promotion will be effective from the day of joining his new workplace. General Hasan, was appointed as the VC of BUP in March. He was born in Old Dhaka and grew up in Tejkunipara, Farmgate. He passed SSC examinations from University Laboratory School in 1980 and HSC from Dhaka College in 1982.





General Hasan was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on in December 1984. He holds a PhD degree on security studies from Jahangirnagar University.





He obtained three master's degrees in Defence Studies (National University), War Studies (BUP) and Security Studies (BUP).





He is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College of Bangladesh and Staff College of Brazil.





He completed Portuguese Language Course from Language Institute of Rio-de-Janeiro, Brazil.





He completed the Armed Forces War Course in 2004 and National Defence Course in 2013.





The general has a long and illustrious command experience at various echelons in the Army that include Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, Commander of two infantry brigades.





He was founding GOC of the 10 Infantry Division at Ramu, Cox's Bazar. As GOC, he also commanded Logistics Area, Dhaka Cantonment and 55 Infantry Division, Jashore Area.





General Hasan served as staff officer at the Army Headquarters. He worked as 'Strategic Planner' in the Combined Planning Group of United States Central Command Headquarters (USCENTCOM), Tampa, USA.





He has the experience of serving as Colonel Staff of an Infantry Division. He served as the Director of Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Bureau of Defence Services Forces Intelligence.





He also served as the Director General Operations and Plan at Armed Forces Division.





The general has in his credit the experience of serving as instructor at the Tactics Wing of School of Infantry and Tactics.





