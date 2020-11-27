Celebrities mourn Diego Maradona



Football lovers around the world are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of football legend Diego Maradona. The Asian Age spoke to some prominent personalities of Bangladesh about their thoughts on sudden death of Maradona.





Renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury says, "It's so nostalgic you know. Just when I heard of Maradona's demise, all my memories of childhood and youth came rushing in. I remember watching the world cup of 86, 90, 94, his famous 'hand of god' goal, his banishment from football due to drug issues. I witnessed it all and we loved him dearly. Maradona made me support Argentina."





The critically acclaimed actor of Aynabaji, Monpura and Debi finishes saying, "It's all very saddening; such an untimely death. But it is god's will that he had to go now. May his soul find peace."





Prominent architect Iqbal Habib thinks that Maradona inspired beyond the football field. He says, "In our growing age, he was inspirational to dream 'BIG'. It's not only football but his skillful magical performances against all odds that gave us the strength to believe 'we can' face the real-life in a magical way. He was bigger than life for his achievements against all constraints. The world will miss him."





The television star Hanif Sanket cautions about the responsibilities of a public figure towards their fans. He thinks "Maradona was a good player. Some call him a football God. But a star like him needs to be more disciplined in personal life. Many of his fans are heartbroken because of his untimely demise. I am also sad just like all other football lovers. All public igures should lead a disciplined life because an untimely death makes their fans cry. I pray that his soul rest in peace."





Former captain of Bangladesh cricket, Akram Khan is deeply saddened by the incident. He shares "I was very shocked when I heard the news. Maradona took football to another level. He was an extraordinary player."





