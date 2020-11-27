Mumbai terror attacks

Bangladesh joins India in demanding justice

Marking the twelfth anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, different  socio-cultural  groups,  student bodies  and  anti-terror  forums organized programs  all  over  Bangladesh  in memory  of  and  to express  solidarity  with  the victims  who  were  killed  during  the  attack.

They also called upon the international community  especially  Pakistan to take  action  against  the  perpetrators and mastermind who are being sheltered and financed by the Pakistan State. On November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani nationals trained  by  proscribed  terror  outfit  Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried  out  a  gruesome  attack  on  166  innocent  people  which  included foreign nationals from USA, Canada, Jordan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Israel and other nationalities.

Investigations revealed that LeT with the assistance of Pak Deep State had planned, executed and financed the Mumbai carnage.   The masterminds behind the  attack mainly  LeT Ameer Hafiz  Saeed and  his  accomplice Zakiur  Rahman Lakhvi had  planned and  trained the militant  cadres.    Even  after  twelve  years,  the perpetrators  of  this  heinous  crime  remained  unpunished  in  spite  of  repeated sanctions  by  United  Nations  Security  Council  and  Paris  based  watchdog  agency FATF.

Human  chain,  discussion and  cycle  rallies were  witnessed  to mark  the  anniversary  of  26/11  terror  incidents  of  Mumbai.  Locals assembled in prominent   public   places   in   Dhaka,   Narayanganj,   Sylhet, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chittagong etc. to express their support for the victims and pledged for a united stand against terror.  In Dhaka, Bharat-Bangladesh Sampriti Sangsad (BBSS) organized a bicycle rally in Dhaka, which was led by BBSS Vice President Zillur  Rahman  Dulal,  General  Secretary  Taufiq  Ahmed  Tafsir  and  Organizing Secretary Zannatul Ferdous.

Bangladesh  Conscious  Citizen  Committee  organized  a  human  chain  and protest rally in the vicinity of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) at Gulshan Market junction to bring out the role of terror State in sheltering and training militants behind the 26/11 Mumbaiattack demanding justice for the victims. 

At the National Press Club, Dhaka, a human chain-cum-procession was organized by Bangladesh Social Activist Forum in  which  100  volunteers  including  Maulanas/hazoors  held  human  chain condemning Pakistan sponsored terrorism. The volunteers were seen wearing T-shirt and  cap  which  read 'Together we  fight Terrorism' as  they  marched  through  the streets  of  Dhaka.   Mukti  Joddah  Mancha  organized  a  photo  exhibition  at  Raju  Memorial  Sculpture  at  Dhaka  University.   

In Narayanganj, around 300 people from all walks of life gathered under the banner of 'Forum against terrorism and insurgency'. The  protesters  were  seen carrying  banners  and  placards  which  read  'Perpetrators  of  26/11  sheltered  by Pakistan', 'Terrorism has no religion', 'Never forget the victims of 26/11', Let us unite  to  fight against  menace  of  terrorism',  'Innocent  victims  slaughtered  by terrorist   of   Pakistan,' Stop  sheltering  international  terrorists' etc.

Similar programs were organized  in  Sylhet  by Sontrashbad  Protirodh  Andolonat Court Point, Sylhet city in which around 500 people including local Maulanas and madrassa  students  participated.   Another  group Antorjatik Sontrash  Birodhi Oikya  Forum(ASBOF)  organized  an  open  discussion  program  at Zero  Point, Cumilla under  leadership  of  ASBOF  President  Md  Borhan  Uddin  and  General Secretary Md. Mizanur Rahman.

In  Brahmanbaria,  Photo  exhibition  was  organized  near  Freedom  Ground  in which photos of various terror incidents such as 26/11-Mumbai, August 21stgrenade attack-Dhaka,  Holy  Artisan Bakery  attack in Dhaka, killing  of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur  Rahman etc  were  displayed.

Vishwa  Hindu  Parishad  (VHP)  organized  a public  awareness  and motor  bike  rally in  protest  of  terrorism  on  Kaptai  Road, Chittagong.  The  VHP  General  Secretary  Kapil  Krishna  Mondal  was  the  key  note speaker on the occasion.



