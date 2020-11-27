Bangladesh joins India in demanding justice

Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee organizes a human chain and protest rally in the vicinity of Pakistan High Commission at Gulshan in Dhaka on Thursday marking the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Marking the twelfth anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, different socio-cultural groups, student bodies and anti-terror forums organized programs all over Bangladesh in memory of and to express solidarity with the victims who were killed during the attack.







They also called upon the international community especially Pakistan to take action against the perpetrators and mastermind who are being sheltered and financed by the Pakistan State. On November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani nationals trained by proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a gruesome attack on 166 innocent people which included foreign nationals from USA, Canada, Jordan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Israel and other nationalities.







Investigations revealed that LeT with the assistance of Pak Deep State had planned, executed and financed the Mumbai carnage. The masterminds behind the attack mainly LeT Ameer Hafiz Saeed and his accomplice Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi had planned and trained the militant cadres. Even after twelve years, the perpetrators of this heinous crime remained unpunished in spite of repeated sanctions by United Nations Security Council and Paris based watchdog agency FATF.





Human chain, discussion and cycle rallies were witnessed to mark the anniversary of 26/11 terror incidents of Mumbai. Locals assembled in prominent public places in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chittagong etc. to express their support for the victims and pledged for a united stand against terror. In Dhaka, Bharat-Bangladesh Sampriti Sangsad (BBSS) organized a bicycle rally in Dhaka, which was led by BBSS Vice President Zillur Rahman Dulal, General Secretary Taufiq Ahmed Tafsir and Organizing Secretary Zannatul Ferdous.





Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee organized a human chain and protest rally in the vicinity of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) at Gulshan Market junction to bring out the role of terror State in sheltering and training militants behind the 26/11 Mumbaiattack demanding justice for the victims.







At the National Press Club, Dhaka, a human chain-cum-procession was organized by Bangladesh Social Activist Forum in which 100 volunteers including Maulanas/hazoors held human chain condemning Pakistan sponsored terrorism. The volunteers were seen wearing T-shirt and cap which read 'Together we fight Terrorism' as they marched through the streets of Dhaka. Mukti Joddah Mancha organized a photo exhibition at Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.







In Narayanganj, around 300 people from all walks of life gathered under the banner of 'Forum against terrorism and insurgency'. The protesters were seen carrying banners and placards which read 'Perpetrators of 26/11 sheltered by Pakistan', 'Terrorism has no religion', 'Never forget the victims of 26/11', Let us unite to fight against menace of terrorism', 'Innocent victims slaughtered by terrorist of Pakistan,' Stop sheltering international terrorists' etc.







Similar programs were organized in Sylhet by Sontrashbad Protirodh Andolonat Court Point, Sylhet city in which around 500 people including local Maulanas and madrassa students participated. Another group Antorjatik Sontrash Birodhi Oikya Forum(ASBOF) organized an open discussion program at Zero Point, Cumilla under leadership of ASBOF President Md Borhan Uddin and General Secretary Md. Mizanur Rahman.





In Brahmanbaria, Photo exhibition was organized near Freedom Ground in which photos of various terror incidents such as 26/11-Mumbai, August 21stgrenade attack-Dhaka, Holy Artisan Bakery attack in Dhaka, killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman etc were displayed.







Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a public awareness and motor bike rally in protest of terrorism on Kaptai Road, Chittagong. The VHP General Secretary Kapil Krishna Mondal was the key note speaker on the occasion.





