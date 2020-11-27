Climate change: Bangladesh, Denmark will work together



Bangladesh and Denmark will work together on a variety of issues including climate change, water treatment, toxic water management, increasing use of renewable energy and solar energy, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.







Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Shahab Uddin and Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen discussed the issues during a courtesy call at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday.





The Danish Ambassador expressed interest in assisting to turn Chittagong seaport into a green port. Minister Shahab Uddin said, "Denmark has been providing continuous support to Bangladesh since independence. The present government is working relentlessly to address the negative effects of climate change and control environmental pollution."







Mentioning that Bangladesh is leading in various international forums on climate change, the Minister said that Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is currently serving as the Chairperson of the Climate Vulnerability Forum.







The establishment of a regional office of the Global Center for Adaptation in Dhaka would enable Bangladesh to play a stronger role in climate issues, he added.





The meeting identified areas of cooperation between the two countries and emphasized on moving forward together in the future. The two also agreed to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the United Nations and other international forums.





Additional Secretary (Environment) Mahmud Hasan and Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Denmark Ali Mustaq Butt were present on the occasion.





