OIC FMs meet today



Foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries are set to meet together in Niamey, the capital of Niger, today while the Rohingya genocide case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to come up among the top agendas.





OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen said in a statement that the CMF would discuss how to raise funds for the Rohingya case at the ICJ in addition to other issues concerning the Muslim world like Palestinian cause, fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and religious defamation.







OIC General Secretariat set the stage for the two day 47th session of 57-member OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Niger's capital Niamey here from Nov 27-28.





The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss, over two days, political, humanitarian, economic, socio-cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the implementation progress of the OIC plan of action 2025.





The situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states as well as civilization, cultural and religious dialogue promotion, and other matters may come before the council, OIC secretariat said."The OIC took the Rohingya issue seriously… all the OIC members have been supporting us strongly over the issue in the United Nations," Bangladesh foreign minister told BSS on Tuesday.





Momen expected the Rohingya crisis to largely dominate CMF agenda to add fresh pressure on Myanmar in the "accountability and justice front" and to take back their nationals from Bangladesh.The foreign minister was scheduled to attend the CMF in person, but he got positive for coronavirus while undergoing the COVID test in Dhaka one day before flying to Niger.





However, in absence of the foreign minister, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, who is also Bangladesh Permanent Representative to OIC will lead the Bangladesh delegation at CMF today.





