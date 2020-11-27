'Iconic mosques will be built with Saudi support'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said eight "iconic mosques" with all modern facilities will be built in eight divisions of the country with Saudi assistance.The prime minister discussed the issue when newly-appointed Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Bin Yousef Al-Duhailan paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning, reports BSS.





After the meeting, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters. The prime minister said 560 model mosque-cum-Islamic cultural centres are being constructed at the upazila level with Saudi assistance. She also recalled development of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque with Saudi cooperation, the press secretary said.Noting that her government gives priority to the agriculture sector, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh could provide farm labourers to Saudi Arabia.The prime minister said Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of Bangladeshis.





