37 deaths, 2,292 new cases

Mobile courts operate in the capital to ensure a wearing of masks as corona cases are on the rise. -Mostafizur Rahman



The deadly coronavirus has taken the lives of 37 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 6,524. In addition, the pathogen has infected 2,292 more individuals too, pushing the surge to a total of 456,438.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Thursday.





Bangladesh is now the 24th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind the Netherlands and one step ahead of Turkey, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 17,052 samples were tested in 118 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,292 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





The infection rate stands at 13.44 percent. The death rate is now 1.43 percent.Among the 37 deaths, 25 are male and 12 female, the press release said, adding one is in his 30s, two are in their 40s, eight in their 50s while 25 are above 60 years and one is between 11 to 20 years. According to the division-wise data, 29 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions. A total of 2,274 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 3,71,453. The total recovery rate is now 81.38 percent.Meanwhile, the government has been conducting mobile courts in different parts of the country, including the capital, to ensure that people wear masks.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.

