Australia's former speaker of the house Bronwyn Bishop



Australia's former speaker of the house Bronwyn Bishop says China is an aggressor who wants to see Australia as a vassal state, not a free and independent country. "It is a country ruled by the Chinese Communist Party which has concentration camps, which has slave labor and which trades in body parts," Bishop told Sky News host Paul Murray. "They are ruthless in what they want to do. "They have seen that the federal government has been standing up to them, so they're now going behind our backs and they're going for state governments.







"They'll also try and get into councils and try and worm their way with their Belt and Road philosophy which will allow them to buy out more and more of us. "We need our government to be out there finding alternate markets for our products.







"We have to become more self-reliant by again establishing a manufacturing company. We should be out of Paris and having cheap electricity coming from coal and gas and understand we have reserves of coal for about the next 300 years. "We have to use our resources and think of the Australian people first, second and third."It is mentionable that China is ramping up economic pressure on Australia as overall ties continue to sour. China's economic coercion against Australia is lending fuel to calls for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

