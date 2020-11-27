Causes and remedies for getting sick with the change of seasons



With the change of seasons, the tendency of various diseases increases among us. In our seasonal climate country, with the change of seasons, there is a huge change in the weather. With this change in the weather, people of all ages, including children, are more likely to get the disease. The reason for this additional disease is that these changes in the weather are accelerated by various occasions of the disease, which results in an increase in the transmission of different diseases at different times. MM Majed writes in his column .. As the weather changes, so does the temperature in the environment. And the variation in these levels creates a favorable environment for a variety of disease germs. So it is seen that people are easily infected with flu and other viral diseases. This excessive sweating results in more bacterial infections, which are very common causes of various diseases and fevers.





Some people's allergy problems increase in summer. Dust can cause eye irritation and viral infections of the eyes. Moreover Among farmers, the incidence of fever increases during the harvest season. It is mainly the result of allergic reactions to the crop's exposure to various allergens. In addition, various stomach problems also increase with excess heat. In summer, people usually eat more outside food or drink, which increases the incidence of stomach problems, especially water-borne diseases. On the other hand, the tendency to allergies to dryness in winter increases a lot. In addition to dry skin cracks, eczema, psoriasis, colds, asthma, respiratory problems also increase. With the change of seasons comes various contagious diseases like flu which spread from one person to another very fast. Rhino viruses or corona viruses, which are responsible for colds, also spread quickly when the weather is a little cold. Again in the dry air of winter the spread of the influenza virus occurs faster and accelerates the tendency to become infected. Bacterial infections and sinus problems also increase during this time. The increase in dust in the dry air also causes various allergies.





The change of seasons is basically an occasion. During this time, the prevalence of the disease is high due to the invasion of various germs and changes in the environment with which our body cannot adapt properly. So to stay healthy during the change of seasons, you need awareness, adequate sleep, exercise and staying clean. In addition to this, you have to eat healthy food which will increase the immunity of the body. In this winter season, people of different ages are affected by various diseases or the incidence of various diseases increases. So in winter we all have to be a little more careful and aware to live a comfortable life. Remember, however, that caution and awareness protect us from the onslaught of many diseases. Us in the winter season Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during childhood and adolescence.





Colds, coughs, fevers, pneumonia, asthma, dermatitis, and rheumatism are common. Fever is associated with it. Frequent runny nose and sneezing. Occasional headaches, body aches, sore throats are common diseases. These diseases are common symptoms. These diseases are caused by influenza. Apart from that, such diseases can also occur due to viral causes. Generally, those who have less antibodies in their body suffer more from this disease. Bacteria can also attack when the body is vulnerable to a virus attack. If you have a very cold or yellowish cough or yellowish phlegm, then you are considered to be infected with bacteria. If you have a high fever, sore throat and cough, you must consult a doctor.



* Things to do: If you have a cold or cough, you have to be very careful when interacting with others, especially children. Because children can be infected with this disease through sneezing and coughing. * Handkerchief or tissue paper should be used on the nose while sneezing.



* Where spit or runny nose or mucus should not be thrown. * Handkerchiefs, towels or clothes used by yourself should not be allowed to be used by others or children. * Eat fresh nutritious food Have to. Especially need to take vitamin C-rich foods. * Vegetables should be eaten more. * Avoid stale or cold food. * Gargle with mild hot water. * You can drink red tea with cinnamon, lemon, cardamom. * You can use a mask when walking outside or on the street. * Asthma: - Asthma or asthmatic respiratory disease. This disease is not only in winter but throughout the year. However, it increases in the winter season. Therefore, caution and awareness is very necessary before the onset of severe winter. This can control the disease and reduce the amount of pain. * Reason: Foods that cause allergies such as: shrimp, beef, hilsa fish, etc., smoke, dust, flower pollen, etc. can cause asthma if it enters the lungs while breathing. Hereditary causes can also cause asthma. Colds and coughs in children can also cause asthma.



* Symptoms: * Sudden increase in shortness of breath.



* Shortness of breath causes shortness of breath. * Lips become blue and throat veins become swollen. * The patient breathes loudly. * There is a wheezing sound inside the chest. * White phlegm comes out with cough. Sometimes the skin goes inwards. * At night the patient has to leave the bed as it is difficult to breathe. * Things to do: * Foods that increase breathing should be avoided. * The body should not be kept cold. * Contacts that increase asthma should be avoided, such as: animal hair, artificial fibers. * Smoking, roses, white leaves, the use of jordan should be completely eliminated. * Follow the doctor's advice.



* Eat liquid food during shortness of breath. *Stay away from dust.



* Pneumonia: Pneumonia is a lung disease. Excessive cold can cause pneumonia. It is a deadly disease for children and adults. Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death in children under 5 worldwide. Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in our country. Due to the caution and awareness of the parents, the disease can be largely avoided. This disease is preventable and curable through proper treatment.



Cause: Bacteria called pneumococcus is one of the causes of this disease. In addition, pneumonia can be caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses and fungi.



* Symptoms: - * Mucus-like fluid accumulates in the lungs and causes phlegm. * Cough and shortness of breath. * High fever. Can't be chilled. Light and soft warm clothes suitable for winter should be used. * Do not bathe in cold water. Bathing should be done in tolerable hot water. * The child should not be taken to children or people suffering from cold, cough and sneezing. Sneezing can spread various diseases.



* Adults with sneezing and coughing in children must use a handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing. Children must be kept away from dust, stove smoke, mosquito coils and cigarette smoke. * Liquid and nutritious food should be taken. * Will or will have to change. Having wet clothes under the baby for a long time can cause serious problems due to cold. * Dermatitis: The combination of low temperature and dust in winter can cause various health problems in our health. One of these problems is skin disease. Which increases its incidence in winter. During the winter, the water vapor in the air is reduced and sucks water from the skin. As a result, the skin becomes dry and this problem is more or less common in men and women of all ages. Especially the legs, abdomen and lips are more affected. If there is dust and sand on the feet, the feet may get cracked. Without it, if you do not take care of your lips, you may get chapped lips due to lack of nutritious food.







The most common problem in winter is chapped lips. Under our skin is a microscopic gland called sebaceum from which oil-like juices are secreted. Which is called Sibam. Which mixes with the sweat of our veins and spreads throughout the skin and skin Smooth and maintains skin moisture. And in winter, due to the decrease in the amount of water vapor in the air, the sebaceous glands that come out of the body cannot spread properly to the skin of the body. As a result, the skin of the body becomes dry and wrinkles appear. On the other hand, the skin of our lips is thinner than other parts of the body. Apart from that, having lips under the nose makes our lips dry more when we breathe hot air through our nose or when we breathe, so our lips crack more in winter. Apart from that, those who keep their lips and lips wet repeatedly, their lips crack more. Skin can become dry in any season due to direct sunlight. Soaps, cleansers and detergents contain alkalis, which absorb water or oils from the skin or skin when cleaning dirt from the skin, leaving the skin dry. If you do not drink the required water again, the skin becomes dry due to lack of water in the body.



* Things to do: Those who have such problems should take a short bath in a little hot water.



* Use as little alkaline soap as possible. * Use moisturizers such as petroleum jelly, glycerin, various lotions after bathing. * Use pure olive oil all over the body in winter season. It will not crack the skin of the body will be smooth and less cold. * Use petroleum jelly on the hands, feet and lips. * Use Vaseline, glycerin, olive oil, mustard oil to protect the skin. * Do not stay in the sun for a long time.



* Do not burn hard. This can cause skin problems. * Dandruff occurs in winter, so shampoo should be used a little more frequently. In the winter, the skin may become itchy. So stay clean. If there is any problem, you must consult a doctor.



* Pain: Us Most of the adults in the country suffer from various toxins in the body. In this country, 75% of the population above 50 suffer from pain. Especially the joints that carry body weight and are used more are more painful. Neck, waist, solder joint, knee pain, leg pain and spinal pain are notable. Problems in various parts of the spine are caused by problems with the muscles or vertebrae of the spine, ligament musculature, disc degeneration or problems between the two vertebrae. And age-related bone and joint loss. * Things to do: - * If the pain is high, rest for at least 7 days. * Bake the place of pain for 10-15 minutes hot or cold. * When sleeping in bed, lean on either side and practice lying down and getting up with your hands on your hips. * Do not do any work by lowering your neck.



* Sleep in a level bed.



* Do not carry heavy loads on the head or hands.



* Control body weight.



* Do not eat on a full stomach. Instead, eat little by little after a while. * Do not do any kind of massage. * Hold the handle slowly while climbing the stairs. * Do not sit or stand in one place for a long time. * Do not use high-heeled shoes for women. * Medium when sleeping Use sized pillows. * Do not suddenly grab or lift heavy objects while standing. If any problem occurs, you should consult an experienced doctor and people should be more careful to avoid getting cold and corona.



Dr. Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Majed , Editor. Daily health information, Health Advisor, Human Rights Review Society and Co-Chairman, Homeopathy Research and Training Center







