Gallery Cosmos art camp on PM Hasina begins









Gallery Cosmos’ day-long art camp ‘Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History’ commenced on Friday at Cosmos Centre (Studio, Books and Rooftop) in Malibagh.

It has been organised in collaboration with Cosmos Atelier71 and supported by the Cosmos Foundation.

Twenty-one leading and promising painters of the country are participating in the camp, which commenced just after 12pm.

Renowned artists Alakesh Ghosh, Jamal Ahmed, Ahmed Shamshuddoha, Sheikh Afzal, Nasir Ali Mamun, Bishwajit Goswami, Raneshwar Shutradhar, Rasel Kanti, Monjur Rashid, Sourav Chowdhury, Maneek Bonik, Jayanta Sarkar, Azmol Hossain, Fida Hossain, Amit Nandi, Didarul Limon, Tamanna Afroz, Fahim Chowdhury, Miskatul Abir, Proshun Halder, and Shurovi Sriti are participating in the camp.

