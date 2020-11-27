







It's very farcical how the government of our country is laboring hard day and night in order to increase the literacy rate to a substantial amount rapidly. I personally feel like it's useless for our government to keep up this struggle because at the end of the day we all can plainly see that the result is ZERO.





Now many of you may think of me as rude and harsh but trust me, you all will feel the same way if you all will kindly concentrate on the definition of "Education." No nation in this world can conquer success and ultimate prosperity without this vital element which is "Education." If we solely focus on it then we will clearly see that the ultimate goal of education is to gain victory over morality, rectitude, uprightness, didactics and above all, fidelity. The student who couldn't learn all these elements throughout his or her student life must be considered as a failure and an incapable pupil. Today in Bangladesh the educational institutes are helping the striplings manage an auspicious result and to secure a certificate or a degree which will be beneficial and reputable for the institution but consummately not for the pupils. Because today, the educational institutions of our country has failed to acquire its ideals and norms. They have failed to uphold the true standards of education and learning. Same goes for the religious learning institutes too.

Presently, Bangladesh is going through a complete depression due to social and ethical degradation. With the passage of each second, ravishment and other nasty subdual are increasing. It's a matter of great tension and exhaustive horror us, brothers, husbands and fathers. Well, I have the guts to spit out that there's a huge lack of concern of our concerned authority and government into this matter, still now! Till this date, women and children are not safe on the streets in Bangladesh.

Beheaded copses of kiddies and young toddlers are now a common comedy show on the television and news of our country. The youngsters and youths have become so wild and outrageous due to moral degradation that ladies and young ladies doesn't feel enough secure to roam on the streets and locality as their will. Due to today's moral degradation, even an angelic female toddler isn't safe in her shorts and skirts!

We live in such a country where girls aren't even intact from their own fathers! We live in such a country where little wenches are the victim of rape by their pastors and so called "Huzurs" (Religious tutors). We are the dwellers of such a territory where lasses are contemporary and familial with sexual abuse and harassment in their day to day lives. We live in a so called "Free Country" where a woman doesn't have any rights to oppose openly without lacking her respect and social security along with her status. It's a shame for us, our society, our country and above all, our moral condition! If we want someone to blame, we must blame our cheap and poor mentality.

Our mentality is our greatest and most fearful obstacle ahead. All of us want a digital Bangladesh, a developed country but I swear to God! Nothing will be possible even a bit if we don't:

• Change our mentality and idiosyncrasy as soon as possible

• Change our outlooks

• Change our attitude towards any positive change and initiative

• Change our concept on so called "Education"

• Hold the teachers and educational institutions responsible for the moral and ethical degradation of its pupils

• Uphold didactic and religious education

• Change our attitude and behavior towards women

• Start respecting working class women

• Stop judging women by their outfits and mentality i.e. open mindedness

I strongly and firmly hope that by following these above points and by abiding by these above clauses we can overcome this national depression altogether as a whole and move forward from this devastating situation.

It's a moral obligation for all of us to enhance and develop moral along religious faculties inside us, especially men.

Yes, I must say that the western culture and dressing habits have infected our women very trashily. As we men can clearly perceive the gravity of the situation that we can't do anything at all but to change and develop our mentality in order to cope up with the present subversive situation of our beloved motherland and change it for good.

Therefore, I urge upon all my fellow brothers and sisters of our generation to kindly step forward and take up initiatives to enrich their moral faculties more than academic faculties with a view to changing the current moral and ethical downfall of Bangladesh. And also, it's my earnest request to the education minister of our state to take initiatives to augment and enrich the ethical education in all the educational institutions including universities as well. It's also my solicitation towards her that she'll take required steps to oblige all the educational institutions to understand the true meaning of "Education" and radiate that to the pupils with proper ideals and values.





