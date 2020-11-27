Accused in Bangabandhu’s portrait vandalism case joins AL





A Jatiya Party leader, accused in Bangabandhu’s portrait vandalism case, has joined the ruling Awami League along with his supporters at Hazipur of Pirganj upazila in Thakurgaon.





Hajipur Union Parishad Chairman and Jatiya Party President Siddikur Rahman and his supporters joined AL at a special workshop on Wednesday evening, sparking discontent among a faction of the ruling party’s upazila unit.





Local Awami League leaders were present at the workshop.





Siddikur Rahman is an accused in a case filed over the vandalism of the house of AL candidate Joynal Abedin, Bangabandhu’s portrait and AL’s symbol on April 26, 2016, after the UP election.





Trial i the case, filed against 109 people including Siddikur, is still on.





A local AL leader said Siddikur joined AL for getting the ruling party nomination in the 2021 UP election.





AL’s Pirganj unit chief and former MP Imdadul Haque defended accepting the former Jatiya Party leader in AL. “There’s nothing wrong with it if someone joins the Awami League out of his love for the organisation.”

