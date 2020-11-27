Bangladesh reports 20 more deaths amid COVID-19 surge



At least 20 more people died and another 2,292 tested positive due to the novel coronavirus on Friday.



Currently, the country’s caseload stands at 458,711 with 6,544 fatalities. The mortality rate is 1.43 percent, according to a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services.





So far 81.46 percent of the patients (373,676) have recovered, including 2,223 between Thursday and Friday, the health authorities said.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





The country has carried out 2,729,580 tests so far, including 16,378 new ones, and 13.88 percent of the patients turned out to be positive.





Data released by the government show that Dhaka division has recorded 3,487 deaths, followed by Chattogram with 1,253.









