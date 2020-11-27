Deed writer ‘continues evil acts unabated’

A deed writer has been continuing his alleged evil acts to make money through corruption by asserting his influence in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.







Salah Uddin Sarker who works as a deed writer (certificate no. 51) in upazila sub-registry office has forged a syndicate with his family members to carry out his misdeeds. The syndicate members include Salah Uddin’s father deed writer Nurul Hossain, brother stamp vendor Kutub Uddin sister copyist Jahanara Begum, his son Moslem Uddin.







There are allegations that Salah Uddin and his group force fellow deed writers to purchase stamps from his brother Kutub Uddin. If one denies, he is physically tortured.







Deed writer Samiran Das who is a victim of the torture of Salah Uddin syndicate lodged a general diary no. 283 on August 7 this year with Nasirnagar Police Station. Another deed writer Jashim Uddin filed a GD on August 24. Saiful Islam, night guard cum sweeper of upazila registry office, filed a general diary against Salah Uddin group no. 282 on August 7 for physically assaulting him.







It is alleged that Salah Uddin’s father Nurul Hossain (deed writer certificate no. 31) sold out 60 decimal land to one Mofizul Uddin Anowarul Islam by dint of a deed of sale no. 3572 in 1989. After the death of Anowarul Islam in 2008, his children sold out 60 decimal land to one Amir Hossain. But Nurul Hossain fraudulently made a wasiatnama deed no. 6165 of 10 decimal land of the same plot to the sons of Mofizuddin.







Several leaders of Deed Writers’ Association at Nasirnagar Sub Registry Office said, complaints were formally made to higher authorities against Salah Uddin Sarker multiple times and with a view to bringing discipline, Nasirnagar Sub Registry Office gave an order keeping Salah Uddin restrained from his work.







Though Salah Uddin gave an undertaking regarding his misdeeds on September 30 this year, he has again become reckless and stated his old evil acts with new vigor.







It is mentionable that Salah Uddin Sarker has constructed a magnificent house spending around ten crore taka at Kashipara in Nasirnagar sadar.

