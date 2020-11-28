Art Camp on PM's life launched

Marking the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - Gallery Cosmos organized an exclusive Art Camp titled 'Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History' on Friday. -AA



Marking the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - Gallery Cosmos organized an exclusive Art Camp titled 'Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History' on Friday in collaboration with Cosmos Atelier71 and supported by the Cosmos Foundation. Twenty-two leading and promising painters of the country participated in the day-long camp from 12 pm till 5:30pm at Gallery Cosmos, Cosmos Centre (Studio, Books and Rooftop), Malibagh in the capital.





Renowned artists Alakesh Ghosh, Jamal Ahmed, Ahmed Shamshuddoha, Sheikh Afzal, Nasir Ali Mamun, Bishwajit Goswami, Raneshwar Shutradhar, Rasel Kanti, Monjur Rashid, Sourav Chowdhury, Maneek Bonik, Jayanta Sarkar, Azmol Hossain, Fida Hossain, Amit Nandi, Didarul Limon, Tamanna Afroz, Fahim Chowdhury, Miskatul Abir, Proshun Halder, Hasura Akter Rumky and Shurovi Sriti participated in the camp. Virtually inaugurating the camp from Singapore, Gallery Cosmos Chairman Enayetullah Khan said, "Through our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we see and explore the greatest Bengali ever - our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Being the torchbearer for Bangladesh and one of the greatest leaders in the world, Sheikh Hasina has gone through great loss and personal sacrifices - yet her profound leadership has guided us, inspired us from time to time; and this exclusive art camp is a tribute from our Gallery Cosmos towards our Prime Minister - who has truly been on the right side of history."From Vancouver, Canada - Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet virtually announced the opening of the camp.Visitors (maximum 20 at a time due to social gathering restrictions) are requested to wear mask all the times and keep appropriate social distance while visiting the exhibition.





