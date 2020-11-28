Can Trump pardon his associates or himself?



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, kicking off what is expected to be a string of pardons during the final weeks of the Trump administration.





Trump has granted clemency to supporters before, most notably earlier this year when he commuted the criminal sentence of Roger Stone, who was sentenced to prison after being convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers. In 2018, Trump even said he had the "absolute right" to pardon himself - a claim many constitutional law scholars dispute.





Here is an overview of Trump's pardon power, which is sweeping but not absolute. The pardon power, which comes from the U.S. Constitution, is one of the broadest available to a president. The nation's founders saw the pardon power as a way to show mercy and serve the public good.While pardons are typically given to people who have been prosecuted, pardons can cover conduct that has not yet resulted in legal proceedings. A pardon is not reviewable by other branches of government and the president does not have to give a reason for issuing one.





Could Trump pardon his family members ?Yes. It is legal for Trump to pardon his inner circle, including members of his family. In 2001, former President Bill Clinton pardoned his own brother, Roger, who was convicted for cocaine possession in Arkansas.





Can Trump pardon himself?There is not a definitive answer to this question. No president has tried it before, so the courts have not weighed in."When people ask me if a president can pardon himself, my answer is always, 'Well, he can try,'" said Brian Kalt, a constitutional law professor at Michigan State University. "The Constitution does not provide a clear answer on this."









---Reuters, Washington





