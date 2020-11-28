Dinajpur-1 MP inaugurates Utthan Ekadashi

Dinajpur-1 MP Manoranjan Shill Gopal speaking at the Utthan Ekadashi ceremony in Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur on Friday. -Siddik Hossain



Dinajpur-1 MP and Senior Vice-President of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Manoranjan Shill Gopal said on Thursday night, 'our country is the symbol of secularism, where all religions people leave peacefully.





From walking out anti- secularism by the leading of our nation father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman we bring victory for all religious people like Muslim, Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist and so on.' He added, People who misinterpret religion should be punished.







All religions say that the service of humanity is the main purpose of religion.On the occasion of Utthan Ekadashi at Shri Shri Ramkrishna Ashram Hari temple in Kaharole upazila' Targaon union he spoke as chief guest on Thursday night.





Former chairman of the Upazila Parishad Mamun Rashid Chowdhury, District Council Member Ataur Rahman Babu, President of the Upazila Puja Celebration Council Rajendra Dev Nath, General Secretary Sukumar Roy, Upazila Awami League Organizing Secretary Kamal Hossain and other leaders were also present at that time.











---Siddik Hossain, Dinajpur





