PUBG Mobile India likely to be released in Dec first week



We told you just a few days ago that PUBG Corp, the company that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile India, has set up their Indian subsidiary. That obviously means that the PUBG Mobile India game is closing in on being officially launched. Latest reports suggest that fans and gamers might not have to wait too long now and the PUBG Mobile India game will be officially released by the first week of December.







The PUBG Mobile India game will only be released once it gets government approval and looks like it might come in soon, reports HT. This reported date comes in just after the central government approved the official registration of the PUBG Mobile India company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approving PUBG India Private Limited.







The company has already been listed on the ministry's website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and registered office is in Bengaluru. Other reports also suggest that PUBG Mobile India will initially only be available on Android users and iOS users might have to wait a little for the game to come on their platform. For now, the PUBG Mobile India has a website, a Twitter account, an Instagram account, a Facebook account etc and all of them carry an YouTube link that says - "Coming Soon".



Leave Your Comments