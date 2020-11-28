Smart Cities with Huawei Technology



Recently, Huawei's customers have won two World Smart City Awards and four nominations at the 10th Smart City Expo World for their innovative ideas and outstanding achievements in driving smart city initiatives. Shenzhen has won the Enabling Technologies Award for technology-enabled refined city governance. Shanghai has been recognized with the City Award for world-class smart cities.







Nanhai District of Foshan in Guangdong has won Economy Award. Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), Zhengdong New District of Henan, Huangshan of Anhui and have been nominated for the Inclusive & Sharing Cities Award, Innovative Idea Award, Governance & Service Award, and Economy Award, respectively.







These recognitions demonstrated not only the committee's recognition of the winners but also the industry's appreciation of Huawei in smart city construction. During the Expo, Huawei also hosted a Smart City Summit themed 'Empowering the City Being with Intelligence and Vitality' to discuss future city construction.







Yue Kun, President, Global Government Business Unit, Huawei, said, "As we navigate further through the construction and development of smart cities, we have to concretely and practically begin a new stage of smart city development with our experience and vision. Given smart city is a new form of future city development, we need to focus on the core pain points of the city, adhere to a people-oriented concept, aim at the sense of acquisition and experience of urban services, and carry out horizontal connection and process reengineering."





Shanghai, a world-class smart city powered by Huawei's innovations in the digital era, has recognized the distinguished global City Award. Shenzhen has painted a vivid picture of the future smart landscape in an 'all-in-ONE' manner: ONE map for the city, ONE number for all city services, ONE click for all-round visibility, ONE structure for integrated operation and linkage, ONE-stop innovation and entrepreneurship, and ONE screen for smart living.







In addition, by establishing e-Government services with reporting and processing in seconds, Shenzhen has enabled 350 core services in 53 government offices to move to the cloud, realizing cloud platform management within the city and districts, enhancing the quality of public service.



Nanhai District of Foshan was awarded the Economy Award for stepping from history to modernity. Nanhai District uses new ICT to build a 'Digital Nanhai' that integrates the centers of data integration, operation monitoring, decision-making analysis, comprehensive exhibition, and command and collaboration. As such, the city can be viewed on a single map, with smart operation on a single screen and unified applications on a single cloud.





Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area was among the finalists for the Inclusive & Sharing Cities Award for its achievement in nurturing a favorable environment for smart city construction. Zhengzhou Smart Island was acknowledged as a nominee for the Innovative Idea Award for its innovative labs..











Leave Your Comments