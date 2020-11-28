Top 6 flagship smartphones of this yr



This year was really challenging for all brands due to the coronavirus pandemic. To overcome the crisis, smartphone manufacturers formulated wise plan from the beginning of the pandemic. However, people`s demand of buying smartphone increased this year but at the same time living standard and purchasing capabilities of the buyers has decreased.







So, smartphone manufacturers were keeping eyes on purchasing capabilities of customers and also paid attention to ensure the quality of the products. On this context, a few numbers of flagship smartphones have been launched in this year at country's market. Normally flagship phone has the best specifications and features of a series of a particular brand. These phones are also sold at a flagship-range price.







Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM in the market in July of this year. The phone is equipped with 108MP primary camera. Moreover, the phone is backed with 5000mAh powerful battery. It is priced at BDT 29,999 Vivo V20: Vivo brought the latest and unique flagship smartphone in October this year. The model of this flagship is Vivo V20. It is the most affordable in price among the flagship smartphones of all brands. Vivo V20 is very stylish device in design with sleekness and lightweight.





It is priced at BDT 32,990. The camera centric smartphone has already become extremely popular in country's market. Vivo V20 has a 44MP eye autofocus selfie camera. Moreover, the dual video camera of the phone already has grabbed the attention of users. This smartphone is designed with 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.







Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX: The Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at BDT 139999. The phone has 12 MP triple cameras which is water and dust proofed. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is operated with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM and it is available at BDT 94500. The phone has an outstanding 108MP primary camera. Mi 10 Pro is powered with 4500mAh battery.







OnePlus 8 Pro: OnePlus released their flagship smartphone which is traded as OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus 8 Pro is designed with four rear cameras with a 16MP selfie camera. The device has the capacity of being 50 percent charged within 23 minutes. The phone is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is backed by a 4300mAh battery. The price of the phone is BDT 94,990.







Oppo Find X2: Oppo Find X2 is available in country's market from March of this year. The phone is designed with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The phone is powered with a battery of 4200mAh with 65-watt fast charging technology. The phone is priced at BDT 115000.



