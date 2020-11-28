Samsung Brings 'Get More' Campaign



Customers can now get more with Samsung home appliances, as the renowned electronic brand brings their new promotional campaign titled 'Get More.' Under this campaign, customers can avail exchange offers up to BDT 22,000 and cashbacks up to BDT 30,000 depending on their desired models till end of December.





Samsung Bangladesh has opened up the door for its loyal consumers to decorate own houses conveniently with top-notch electronic appliances. Samsung television, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine and microwave oven are available for purchase in this campaign. Upon buying a Samsung TV, customers can enjoy up to BDT 30,000 cashback, plus win a Luxury Staycation at The Westin Dhaka with every 55" or above model UHD TV. For refrigerators, the cashback offer is provided up to BDT 25,000. Lucrative cashback will also be available on air conditioners, washing machines and microwave ovens, ranging from BDT 2,000 to BDT 5,000. Customers can even exchange their products in order to get benefit from the Samsung exchange offers, starting from BDT 4,000 and going up to BDT 22,000, depending on the original price and model of products.





The promotional campaign also comes with a chance for the customers to scratch cards and win exciting prizes. The Scratch and Get more features, available for the buyers of Samsung TV and refrigerator, enable customers to try their luck with a scratch card and win prizes like TV, washing machine, and microwave oven. Samsung has also introduced a Bundle Offer with this campaign.







Customers can enjoy up to 5% discount on top of the existing discounts if they purchase a minimum of 3 products at a time. Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh said, "Our constant efforts to uplift the consumer experience in Bangladesh have been meeting very positive results for many years. We have introduced this new campaign to honor the loyalty and love that we receive from our customers. Nothing is more pleasing for us than having a consumer-base who wish to decorate their lifestyles with Samsung products for every need".





Moreover, Samsung promises 60% money-back if any UHD & QLED TV is returned within 6 months. All the TV comes with a 100-day replacement warranty and 5 years' free service warranty with in-home service. 2 years' panel warranty can also be availed by the customers. Moreover, upon purchasing the product, customers will b able to enjoy 12 months of EMI and free home delivery. The products are available at Samsung SmartPlaza, Fair Electronics, Transcom Digital, Electra, Rangs Industries.

Leave Your Comments