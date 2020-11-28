Bangladesh film 'Iti Tomari Dhaka' to represent in Oscars



The country's first anthology film, 'ItiTomarai Dhaka', is set to represent Bangladesh in the race for Best Foreign Language Film at the 93rd Academy Awards next year.





Two Bangladeshi films - Impress Telefilm's omnibus film 'ItiTomarai Dhaka' and Khona Talkies' 'Made in Bangladesh' - were submitted in response to a call for entries by the 93rd Oscar Bangladesh Committee. After a rigorous scrutiny at the offices of Ashirbad Film in Kakrail, the Committee finalized the film, 'ItiTomari Dhaka,' says a press release.







HabiburRahman Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Federation of Film Society and the Oscar committee; Professor AbdurSelim, a film researcher; MushfiqurRahmanGulzar, president of Film Directors' Association, and ShamimAkhtar, a filmmaker, were present on the occasion among others.The 11 stories in the film 'ItiTomarai Dhaka' essentially talk about the daily urban struggles of 11 individuals residing in Dhaka city.







The film is directed by Golam Kibria Farooqui, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, Nuhash Humayun, Mahmudul Islam, Mir Mokarram Hossain, Rahat Rahman, Rabiul Alam, Saleh Sobhan, Syed Ahmed, Tamin Noor and Tanvir Ahsan.The film boasts of more than 50 actors, including Fazlur Rahman Babu, Iresh Zaker, Intekhab Dinar, Shatabdi Wadud, Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Shyamal Mawla, Orchita Sporshia, Allen Shubhro, Mostafa Monwar, and others.

