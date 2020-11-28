Booters to play 2nd practice match today

Bangladesh national football team seen at a gym session on Thursday in Doha ahead of today's second practice match against Lusail Sports Club of Qatar. -BFF



Bangladesh national football team will take on Lusail Sports Club of Qatar in the second practice match scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Aziziyah Boutique (super club, pitch-1).





The match will kicks off at 5.30 pm (Qatar time). Ahead of the second practice match, the booters went through training session today from 9 am to 10.45 am at Al Aziziyah Boutique (Super Club; Pitch 2), Doha, according to a message received from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). In the training session, the team's coaches focused on passing practice, dibbling, small sizes games and game training and set plays. The players also joined the swimming session at the hotel in the afternoon.





At the lunch time, all the members of Bangladesh national football team have prayed for BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin and team's head coach Jamie Day for their speedy recovery.







Meanwhile, team observer Imteaz Hamid and team's striker Nabib Nawaz Ziban, who gave the sample after reaching in Doha, both were tested negative for COVID-19, the press release added. Earlier, despite taking early lead, the Bangladesh national football team suffered a 3-2 goal defeat to Qatar Military Football team in the first friendly practice match held on Wednesday evening.

