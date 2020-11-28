Editors Guild mourns Aly Zaker's death



The death of Aly Zaker, an artiste of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, is an irreparable loss to the country, said Editors Guild, Bangladesh President Mozammel Babu.Mozammel Babu said, "Aly Zaker introduced a unique trend in the acting arena of Bangladesh by joining Arannak Natyadal after the Liberation.







He worked in Television along with stage. He also had a knack for writing." Recalling Aly Zaker's role during the Liberation War, Ekushey award-winning thespian will remain immortal for his works. Editors Guild president prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.





Leave Your Comments